Munich - With the 8 Series Coupe and Convertible models now revealed and ready to take on the world, the focus now shifts to the M8 version, which BMW will be releasing in 2019. And so kicks off the teaser campaign, this time with some new pictures of a disguised prototype, but of real interest are the engine and dynamic details that BMW has made available for the first time.

As expected, the technical recipe here is very much as per the latest M5 saloon.

BMW says the M8 will be powered by a high-revving V8 engine that produces “north of” 440kW. The M5, for the sake of comparison, puts out 441kW in standard guise, with the Competition model pushing 460kW. On that note, BMW has yet to confirm whether there will be a Competition version of the M8, but it’s hard to imagine why not.

Like the aforementioned super-saloon, the M8 will put its power to the road via an M-specific xDrive all-wheel-drive system with a fully-variable but ultimately rearward-biased torque distribution system, and there will be a rear-wheel-drive mode that drivers can dial in for power sliding.

Furthermore, BMW has confirmed that in addition to the Coupe that’s being previewed here, there will also be Convertible and Gran Coupe versions of the new M8.

IOL Motoring



