BMW reveals futuristic new iX as flagship electric vehicle

MUNICH - BMW has taken a step closer to its electrified future with the reveal of the first-ever iX.

Taking centre stage as the Bavarian carmaker’s flagship electric vehicle, the iX is essentially a production version of the iNext Concept. Like the i3 hatch, the iX was developed “from the inside out” as a fully-electric vehicle. However, this one is larger and more luxurious than the i3, while also taking the form of a Sports Activity Vehicle. BMW says it is similar in size to the X5.

Powering the new iX is the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, which in this case means two electric motors producing a combined output of over 370kW, which BMW says is sufficient to haul it from 0-100km/h in less than five seconds.

But it’s the range that grabs headlines these days and to that end, this BMW’s 100kWh high-voltage battery is said to offer a range of more than 600km on the WLTP cycle. BMW does warn, however, that this is a prototype and that the final figures could differ.

The BMW iX also features new charging technology that allows the battery to be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in less than 40 minutes, when plugged into a fast charger. In fact, within ten minutes, the car’s range can be boosted by over 120km. When plugged into a normal wall box, BMW says it will take less than 11 hours to charge from zero to 100 percent capacity.