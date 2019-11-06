BMW reveals M2 CS with more power and track-focused features









MUNICH, GERMANY - BMW’s M2 Competition is already a heavenly concoction for enthusiasts that like their power delivered the old fashioned way, but now BMW has raised the game once again with an even more hardcore CS version. Joining the similarly badged M3 and M4 models, the M2 CS not only boasts an array of bespoke lightweight components, but it also gets a very useful power increase over the M2 Competition. In fact, its 3-litre six-cylinder turbopetrol is now in the same state of tune as in the M3 and M4 Competition models, with outputs of 331kW at 6250rpm and 550Nm from 2350 revs - which is a 29kW improvement over the M2 Comp. The M Division has also thrown in an updated exhaust system that promises even more in the way of aural delight. As per the regular M2, CS buyers can choose between a seven-speed M dual-clutch automated gearbox and a good old fashioned six-speed manual, which is becoming a rarity in the sports car world. Of course, the auto model is still a touch faster, with BMW claiming a 0-100km/h time of 4.0 seconds, but if your snap changing is up to scratch then a 4.2 second run should be possible in the manual version, the company says. The top speed in the case of both M Driver’s Package-equipped models is 280km/h. Of course, there’s a lot more to a CS than just power upgrades.

For starters, it gains the Adaptive M suspension system that was previously only available in the M4 models, and offering Sport+, Sport and Comfort modes. BMW’s Active M Differential is also part of the deal here as is an upgraded braking system featuring larger discs and upgraded calipers, and buyers can take things a step further with optional M Carbon ceramic brakes.

The M2 CS rolls on 19-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black or matt gold, shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

That is one of many exterior design changes that set the CS apart as a motorsport-inspired limited edition coupe.

The rest of the design package is focused on reducing weight and enhancing aerodynamics. The M2 CS’s carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet, for instance, is 50 percent lighter than the regular hood, and this material is also used to make the roof. Aero enhancing features include a new front splitter, Gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid and a rear diffuser in exposed carbon fibre.

Moving inside, the M4 CS has donated its race-style M Sport seats with integrated headrests, and the M2 also gets an Alcantara covered M Sport steering wheel with optional red centre marker.

BMW is limiting the volumes on this one, but the good news is that the M2 CS is heading to South Africa in the second quarter of 2020. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it will of course carry a premium over the M2 Comp’s starting price of R972 030.

IOL Motoring



