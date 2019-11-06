MUNICH, GERMANY - BMW’s M2 Competition is already a heavenly concoction for enthusiasts that like their power delivered the old fashioned way, but now BMW has raised the game once again with an even more hardcore CS version.
Joining the similarly badged M3 and M4 models, the M2 CS not only boasts an array of bespoke lightweight components, but it also gets a very useful power increase over the M2 Competition.
In fact, its 3-litre six-cylinder turbopetrol is now in the same state of tune as in the M3 and M4 Competition models, with outputs of 331kW at 6250rpm and 550Nm from 2350 revs - which is a 29kW improvement over the M2 Comp. The M Division has also thrown in an updated exhaust system that promises even more in the way of aural delight.
As per the regular M2, CS buyers can choose between a seven-speed M dual-clutch automated gearbox and a good old fashioned six-speed manual, which is becoming a rarity in the sports car world. Of course, the auto model is still a touch faster, with BMW claiming a 0-100km/h time of 4.0 seconds, but if your snap changing is up to scratch then a 4.2 second run should be possible in the manual version, the company says. The top speed in the case of both M Driver’s Package-equipped models is 280km/h.
Of course, there’s a lot more to a CS than just power upgrades.