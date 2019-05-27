Munich - Buyers who feel that the new-generation BMW 1 Series looks a little too subtle and unassuming will be able to give it some extra visual clout right from the word go with BMW’s M Performance Parts range, which has been revealed hot on the heels of the new hatch breaking cover. Despite what the name might imply, this official parts line-up is not about increasing engine power - remember, this is a range of exterior and interior parts.

On the outside, the 1 Series will be available with an extensive range of lightweight parts in carbon fibre and high-gloss black colour schemes. This includes a mesh-design M kidney grille, which can be retrofitted after purchase.

But there’s more to these parts than just aggro looks. The gloss black M Performance front splitter, horizontal-flow rear spoiler and aero flicks also improve aerodynamics, as do the side sill insert and rear diffuser, which are made from carbon fibre. All carbon components, including the M Performance mirror caps, are crafted by hand before being sealed with a clear finish.

You’re going to want some M wheels too, and here BMW offers a range 18” and 19” options, the former available in a Y-spoke design in Jet Black matt or Ferric Grey and the latter sporting a double-spoke look and bi-colour scheme.

Buyers can also opt for an 18-inch M Performance sports braking system that promises improved stopping power and increased thermal resistance. The anchorage system includes larger internally vented, perforated discs, gripped by four-piston aluminium calipers. And yes, they did remember to paint the calipers red.

Additional flair comes in the form of LED door projectors with M Performance motifs as well as a range of cabin accessories, including an M Performance steering wheel with an Alcantara grip area, carbon fibre shift paddles and embroidered velvet velour floor mats

This is the first 1 Series to be based around BMW’s ULK front-wheel-drive architecture, and it will be launched in South Africa in the third quarter of this year. Click here for more information about the new hatch.

IOL Motoring



