Paris - Following the reveal of the all-new 3 Series at the Paris Motor Show on Tuesday, BMW is now showing off the wide range of M Performance Parts that are available to those seeking to make theirs stand out with some sporty touches. Set to be available through the Original BMW Accessories programme, the motorsport-inspired components not only enhance the appearance of the new 3, but its aerodynamics and braking ability too.

Ten exterior items are available as part of the exterior package, including an M Performance front splitter, rear spoiler and rear diffuser, which are available in a choice of carbon, high-gloss black or matt black. Also available are carbon fibre mirror caps as well as M Performance side sill films and tail pipes.

Buyers can give braking a boost with the M Performance 18-inch braking system with red brake calipers. Compared to the standard 3 Series brakes, the M anchors are larger and lighter as well as perforated and grooved.

Various M Performance alloy wheel options are on the menu too, ranging from 18” matt black rims to 20” wheels in a variety of colours. And how cool are the M Performance tyre bags for storing and transporting them?

Cabin accessories include a bespoke M steering wheel, various carbon-fibre interior trimmings (including shift paddles) and M Performance LED door projectors among other garnishes.

The new 3 Series is set to launch in South Africa during the first half of 2019.

The new sedan is bigger and lighter than its predecessor, while also packing in all the latest interior tech, including BMW’s seventh-generation operating system and a new ‘Personal Assistant’ voice control system that appears to have a bit of personality built into it.

