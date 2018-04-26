Munich - In case you haven’t become totally impatient with BMW and its constant barrage of 8 Series ‘teasers’, the carmaker has… well, you know. But besides revealing more pictures of a disguised prototype - albeit these ones are quite revealing - BMW has also spilled the beans on the all-new V8 engine that will be fitted to the M850i xDrive model.

Set to be the performance flagship until the M8 deputises it somewhere not too far down the line, the M850i xDrive is powered by a new V8 engine that produces significantly more power and torque than the current equivalent in BMW’s range. Mated to a revised eight-speed ‘Steptronic Sport’ automatic gearbox, the M850i produces 390kW and 750Nm, which is a good 50kW and 100Nm up on the current M550i.

BMW has spent proper time on the acoustics too, ensuring that: “The sound development of the sports exhaust system authentically reflects the car’s power delivery.”

This grand tourer also promises smooth power delivery to all four wheels and sublime handling, thanks to a rear-biased xDrive permanent all-wheel-drive system, active rear axle locking and adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation.

The disguised prototype that you see in the pictures is currently undergoing final dynamic driving tests in Wales, dedicated to the “final coordination” of all drive and suspension systems..

The reincarnated BMW 8 Series is set to hit global markets during the course of 2018, BMW says, and it’s tipped to replace the current 6 Series two-door models.

IOL Motoring