Munich - While the new BMW M2 Competition is already a little bombshell in its own right, there is much more excitement on the way, according to sources from Germany. BMW Blog , quoting inside sources from Munich, reports that the German company is working on CS and CSL variants.

The CS, according to one insider, will unfortunately only be sold in the US, but an M2 CSL is apparently under consideration for global markets.

But how fast will they be?

If one considers the approach taken with the M4 CS, it's a fair assumption that the M2 CS will only get a modest power hike - over the M2 Competition’s 302kW and 550Nm - but will there will likely be a fair amount of weight shedding through numerous lightweight components, along with suspension and aerodynamic enhancements

The M2 CSL, on the other hand, would likely get all those aforementioned mods along with a more substantial power hike - and remember that the M2 Comp runs a detuned (as in 302kW) version of the M4’s (317kW to 338kW) force fed straight six, so there is still a lot of room to play with in that regard.

In fact, with BMW’s complicated water injection system installed, that motor produced as much as 368kW in the M4 GTS.

It’s all speculation at this point, but these new additions would certainly make sense, given the cult following that BMW’s M2 has attained so far.

But don’t expect either of these new models to surface before 2020, according to the aforementioned source.

IOL Motoring



