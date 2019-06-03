Munich - BMW is now opening its M Performance Parts catalogue to the X3 M and X4 M, allowing owners to give a more distinctive design edge to their high performance crossovers. As it goes with these packages, there are no performance mods here, but remember that the X3 M and X4 M are already fitted with the M Division’s most powerful six-cylinder engine to date, good for 353kW in the standard models and 375kW in the Competition derivatives, with 600Nm on command in both cases. According to BMW, the respective versions get from 0-100km/h in 4.2 and 4.1 seconds.

What the Performance Parts offer is a more distinct style through a range of exterior components that are hand-crafted from carbon fibre, and then given a high-gloss polish.

Buyers can opt for a grille surround, air breathers and door sill finishers, all in carbon fibre, as well as M lettering on the front, side and rear of the car. Also available are a rear spoiler for the X3 M and rear fins for the X4 M, both finished in high-gloss black.

Another interesting garnish are the LED door projectors with M Performance motifs, while the cabins can be flavoured up with an M Performance Pro steering wheel with carbon fibre and Alcantara trim, carbon fibre shift paddles and gear selector and M embroidered velvet floor mats with leather look surround.

If you’re hungry for even more accessories, BMW is also offering an M Performance case for your car key, also finished in Alcantara and carbon fibre, as well as M Performance wheel bags for transporting spare wheels.

The BMW X3 M and X4 M are expected to reach South Africa during the third quarter of 2019.

IOL Motoring



