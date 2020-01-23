AACHEN, GERMANY - If you want the kind of dynamite you get in an X5 M but in a smaller package, German tuner AC Schnitzer has just the thing for you. The latest BMW M product to get the Schnitzer boost is the X3 M Competition, and as is customary, a trio of engine, suspension and aesthetic modifications is being offered.

Let’s start with the power. The standard X3 M Competition is good for 375kW and 600Nm, but with AC Schnitzer’s performance upgrade the 3-litre six-cylinder turbopetrol engine now churns out 441kW and 700Nm. That’s the same power output as the standard X5 M, and not far off the 460kW Competition version. The tuner didn’t specify exactly what it did to liberate these extra ponies, but the results are impressive nonetheless.

To mitigate the reliability fears that come with engine upgrades, AC is also offering a warranty of up to four years with this vehicle.

Moving on to the chassis upgrades, AC Schnitzer is offering a spring kit that lowers the car by up to 25mm.