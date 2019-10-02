Munich - BMW has unleashed its new-generation X5 M and X6 M beastly crossovers in both standard and Competition forms. As you might have expected, they follow the same performance script as the latest M5 equivalents, just in a high-riding format for those to whom towering above traffic is more important than corner-gobbling dynamics. All four versions inherit the BMW M Division’s latest 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with steering-mounted paddles. If you choose the standard flavour then 441kW is at your disposal at 6000rpm, while the Competition versions give you 460kW, with a maximum torque figure of 750Nm quoted for both.

Against the clock, the former will get you from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, BMW says, while the Comp models take 3.8 secs to do their thing. Top speeds are limited to 250km/h in all cases, unless you order the optional M Driver’s Package, which then allows 290km/h.

It is likely that only the Competition models will be offered in South Africa.

An M-tuned xDrive all-wheel-drive system gets the torque to all four wheels, while an Active M Differential splits it between the back wheels as needed. Although it is a fully variable, rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, there is no mention of a rear-wheel-drive Drift Mode as there is in the M5, which is probably a good thing in this case, but BMW says the 4WD Sport mode does allow “controlled drifts”.