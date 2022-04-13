BMW X7 gets bold facelift, new gadgets for 2022

Munich - The BMW X7 has been given a significant makeover, where a bold new exterior look joins an upgraded engine line-up and a refreshed cabin with brand new electronics.

The biggest exterior changes take place upfront where we see new matrix LED headlights with a split design. There’s also a new illuminated kidney grille, which is standard on the M60i xDrive and optional on the other models. At the back end we see new taillights with 3D sculpting and they’re joined by a new chrome bar that runs along the tailgate. Buyers can spruce things up further with a newly enhanced M Sport package and for the first time ever on a BMW, 23-inch rims can be specified from the factory. Inside you’ll find a newly designed dashboard with slim air vents as well as an ambient light bar.

The electronics have been brought up to date too, with the new BMW Operating System 8 providing the computing power. Perched on top of the dashboard is the new BMW Curved Display, which combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch central infotainment system. Furthermore, BMW has loaded more standard equipment into the X7, including a Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof and wireless phone charging. Buyers can further opt for a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof with LED illumination, as one of numerous options available in the new BMW X7. On the engine front, the M50i xDrive has been replaced by the M60i xDrive, which features a revised 4.4-litre V8 turbopetrol engine with new-generation 48V mild hybrid technology. Power and torque outputs remain the same though, at 390kW and 750Nm.

BMW also mentions an upgraded 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel engine in the xDrive40d, which features the same mild hybrid tech and boasts outputs of 259kW and 720Nm. All BMW X7 models come standard with adaptive air suspension on both axles. Further to that, the M60i xDrive features Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive System with roll stabilisation as standard, which are available as options in the six-cylinder variants. The new BMW X7 is also available with an expanded range of semi-automated driving and parking gadgets. For instance the front-collision warning system, with its new functions, is said to reduce the danger of crashing into pedestrians, cyclists and oncoming vehicles when turning off.

The X7 now comes with an exit warning function which will warn you of moving obstacles when you open the doors. There’s also a new Trailer Assistant to assist you with reversing a trailer. There’s a new Manoeuvre Assistant too, which can memorise manoeuvres of up to 200 metres. The new BMW X7 is due to reach South Africa during the fourth quarter of 2022, with pricing and specifications to be announced nearer to launch. A quick summary of the changes: