BMW's beastly new X5 M and X6 M touch down in South Africa

Johannesburg - BMW’s most beastly SUV twins, the X5 M and X6 M, have touched down in South Africa in their latest iterations, boasting the same heart as the latest M5. As we’ve come to expect from BMW, only the Competition versions will be offered in South Africa, with the X5 M Competition priced at R2 632 258 and the X6 M Competition listed at R2 733 420. As per the M5, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 beneath the bonnet of both vehicles is tuned to 460kW at 6000rpm, which is a 37kW improvement over the previous version, while maximum torque stands at 750Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new V8 will get the vehicles from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, according to BMW. An M-specific xDrive, fully-variable all-wheel-drive system distributes the torque to all four wheels, while an Active M Differential splits it between the back wheels as needed.

BMW X5 M Competition.

The X5 M and X6 M Competition models also come with a specifically tuned M suspension system, which combines stiff mountings, enhanced camber values, active roll stabilisation and continuous electronic damper adjustment at each wheel.

Drivers can adjust the settings for the engine, dampers, steering, M xDrive and braking system, and two individually-composed overall setups can be selected using M buttons on the steering wheel.

The vehicles are fitted with 21-inch alloys up front and 22-inch rims at the back, and further beefing up their street presence is a unique black exterior design package for the grille, M gills, mirror caps, diffuser trim and rear apron.

BMW X6 M Competition.

Inside, the models come with ‘M multifunction’ seats upholstered in fine-grain Merino leather trim. Standard creature comforts include BMW Live Cockpit Professional with satnav, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, Head-Up Display with M-specific readouts and BMW’s Parking Assistant.

As always, there is a large selection of driver assistance systems available on the options list, as well as BMW’s Laser lighting system.

IOL Motoring



