Munich - BMW has finally added a proper performance model to its daringly styled X2 crossover range and it’s powered by the beefiest version of the company’s 2-litre four-cylinder engine to date. The new X2 M35i, which is expected to touch down in South Africa during the first quarter of 2019, gets a 225kW, 450Nm version of BMW's 2-litre TwinPower engine, which is just as powerful as the original version of the company's 3-litre six-cylinder turbo. This is also the first time that BMW’s M Performance division has worked its magic on a four-cylinder engine.

Equipped with launch control, the X2 M35i is said to be capable of a 4.9 second 0-100km/h sprint.

The standard eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel-drive system have been specifically adapted to M Performance standards, as have the suspension, steering and braking systems, while understeer is countered by an M Sport locking differential on the front axle.

An adaptive suspension system featuring two different manually adjustable modes will be available as an option.

The M35i rides on 19-inch or (optional) 20-inch alloys, and the M Performance model can also be told apart from humbler X2s by the Cerium Grey finishes on its grille, air inlet surrounds, mirror caps and tailpipes,

Inside it gets an M Sport steering wheel as standard, but you will have to dig deeper into those pockets for the racing-bucket-style M sports seats with integrated headrests. And if that bright red is just too much? Plain black or a black and blue combination are available as alternatives.

IOL Motoring



