Johannesburg - BMW’s second-generation X4 goes on sale in South Africa this week, packaging all the good technological stuff found in the latest X3 into a more aggressive-looking coupe-inspired wrapping, and with chassis mods to match. Despite a weight loss of up to 50kg depending on model, the newcomer is 81mm longer than its predecessor, with 54mm of that going into the wheelbase to improve rear legroom. It’s also got a vast but relatively shallow boot that swallows 525 litres.

The local range kicks off with three models in the form of xDrive 20i and 20d four-cylinder models and an M40i six-cylinder performance flagship, while the M40d ‘super diesel’ is set to follow in early 2019.

The 20i is powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol rated at 135kW and 290Nm and it’ll sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds, according to BMW. The 20d, powered by BMW’s familiar 2-litre turbodiesel, is good for 140kW, 400Nm and an 8.0 second acceleration time.

The M40i petrol model generates 265kW and 500Nm, while the M40d pushes 240kW and 680Nm, with respective zero to 100 times of 4.8 and 4.9 seconds.

All models gets xDrive permanent all-wheel-drive as standard as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission - with sportier tuning in the case of the M40i model.

The xDrive has a rearward torque distribution bias in all versions of the X4, while M Sport suspension and variable ratio steering are also part of the deal. In addition, the M40i and M40d receive an M Sport differential, as well as M Sport braking and 20-inch alloys with mixed tyres. Those wanting to adapt the chassis characteristics can opt for Adaptive Suspension with adjustable dampers, or the M-tuned version thereof in the case of M40i and M40d.

The '40' models are further distinguished by M-specific interior and cabin styling features, including 20-inch alloy wheels, Cerium Grey exterior trim, sports seats and that obligatory M badging.

The ‘20’ models can be visually beefed up (inside and out) through optional M Sport and M Sport X packages.

The X4's interior is based on the X3's, thus also featuring the latest-generation iDrive command centre.

A 16.5cm screen is standard, while the optional 26cm Navigation System Professional gives you touchscreen functionality and a tile-style layout. A new generation Head-Up display, boasting a vastly expanded projection area, is also on the options list, as is a multi-mode digital instrument cluster and driver assistance gadgets such as Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, the Driving Assistant Plus pack with steering assistance and Parking Assistant Plus.

Standard kit includes three-zone climate control, cruise control with brake function, ambient lighting with six colour choices, keyless engine start and an automatic tailgate.

BMW X4 PRICES

X4 xDrive20i - R843 000

X4 xDrive20d - R843 000

X4 M40i - R1 132 800

