Munich, Germany - The next chapter in BMW’s ‘i’ badged electric car story is set to unfold at the Geneva Motor Show next week, when the company pulls the covers off of a concept version of the upcoming i4. But whereas the i3 and i8 were very much niche players, the i4 is set to thrust BMW’s electric car game into the mainstream. The newcomer is said to be related to the BMW 3 Series and as this new teaser video shows, it takes the form of a four-door Gran Coupe.

According to BMW the fully-electric i4 features advanced battery cell technology that allows a range of around 600km between charges.

It’s powerful too, with BMW quoting an output in the region of 390kW for the i4’s electric motor, which should allow it to sprint from 0-100km/h in around four seconds.

“Its spontaneous power delivery gives the BMW i4 outstanding performance characteristics and exceptionally high efficiency,” the German carmaker said.