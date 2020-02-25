Munich, Germany - The next chapter in BMW’s ‘i’ badged electric car story is set to unfold at the Geneva Motor Show next week, when the company pulls the covers off of a concept version of the upcoming i4.

But whereas the i3 and i8 were very much niche players, the i4 is set to thrust BMW’s electric car game into the mainstream. The newcomer is said to be related to the BMW 3 Series and as this new teaser video shows, it takes the form of a four-door Gran Coupe.

According to BMW the fully-electric i4 features advanced battery cell technology that allows a range of around 600km between charges.

It’s powerful too, with BMW quoting an output in the region of 390kW for the i4’s electric motor, which should allow it to sprint from 0-100km/h in around four seconds.

“Its spontaneous power delivery gives the BMW i4 outstanding performance characteristics and exceptionally high efficiency,” the German carmaker said.

“The BMW Concept i4 brings electrification to the core of the BMW brand,” design VP Adrian van Hooydonk added. “The design is dynamic, clean and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”

While the Concept i4 will give us a very good idea of what to expect, the production version of the i4 is only due in 2021, and it will be sold in markets around the world.

Watch this space for more details when BMW unveils the Concept i4 on March 3.

IOL Motoring