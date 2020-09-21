BMW’s new M3 and M4 teased ahead of Wednesday reveal

MUNICH - BMW has teased its all-new M3 and M4 performance models ahead of their global debut this coming Wednesday, September 23, after which the cars will no doubt be teased in a different way due to their enormous kidney grilles.

The smokey images don’t show much, but we do get a glimpse of the bolder bumper designs as well as the headlight and taillight treatment. BMW is also keen to emphasise the fact that the new models will once again be available with a manual gearbox, although this will only apply to the base models.

As previously reported, the new M3 and M4 will be powered by an upgraded three-litre straight six, which will be offered in two output guises. The base model, paired exclusively with a manual transmission, will produce 353kW, while the Competition model - paired as standard with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission - will be good for 375kW.

For the record, the two respective models produce 44kW and 36kW more than their predecessors, while maximum torque rises by 100Nm in both cases, to 650Nm.

Both variants will be rear-wheel driven, but BMW has confirmed that the Competition will, at a later stage, be offered with the long-rumoured M xDrive all-wheel-drive option - likely with a RWD drift mode too.