Bold new Hyundai Creta has landed: SA prices and specs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai’s second-generation Creta is being launched in South Africa this week, and there is absolutely no chance of mistaking it for its predecessor. The new compact SUV hits the scene with a radical new look that takes inspiration from the smaller Venue and larger Palisade, and key features here include a large ‘Cascading’ grille and two-tier headlight design. While the design might not be to everyone’s liking, Hyundai is broadening its appeal to a wider audience through an expanded range that offers a lower entry price as well as an additional engine option. While the previous model was only available with the high-end Executive spec grade, the 2020 range offers a new entry spec grade called Premium, which brings the base price of the range down from R388 900 to R374 900. The base models also get a slightly less powerful engine, with the previous normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol making way for a 1.5 unit that produces 84kW and 143Nm (down from 90kW and 150Nm). However, those with deeper pockets and a hunger for more power are now able to opt for a 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine, which is good for 103kW and 242Nm. As before, Hyundai is also offering a diesel option, with this unit also downsized from 1.6 to 1.5-litres, and with outputs listed at 84kW and 250Nm (down from 94kW/260Nm).

As before, all models are front-wheel driven and buyers can choose between four gearbox options, depending on the engine. The 1.5 petrol is available with a 6-speed manual or IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission, similar to CVT), while the 1.4T petrol is sold only with a 7-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox. The 1.5 diesel engine is paired exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic.

A walk through the range

The Premium base model ships with manual air conditioning, a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay connectivity and reverse camera, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, Park Assist, dual front airbags and ESP stability control. The seats are upholstered in cloth and the car rides on 15-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The Executive models upgrade to artificial leather upholstery (with orange trim in the case of the 1.4T) and 17-inch wheels, and over and above all the aforementioned features, the flagship spec grade also gains side and curtain airbags, LED headlights, electric-folding mirrors and wireless phone charging.

Furthermore, all models are sold with a five-year/150 000km warranty, with an additional two years and 50 000km of coverage for the powertrain, as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan.

Watch this space for more details and driving impressions in the coming week.

IOL Motoring