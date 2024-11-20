Bold new Mitsubishi Triton lands in SA - here’s what you need to know about the range and pricing

The highly anticipated new-generation Mitsubishi Triton has finally landed in South Africa. All-new from the ground up and 50mm wider than its predecessor, the newcomer also boasts a bold new design that’s more assertive, and likely to strike the right chord with local bakkie buyers.

The Japanese brand’s importer is kicking things off with a comprehensive range, including two single cab models, priced from R479,990 to R559,990, and nine double cabs that command between R639,990 and R889,990. Triton Single Cab Pricing 2.4 GL 4x2 Manual - R479,990 2.4 GL 4x2 Manual - R559,990 Triton Double Cab Pricing 2.4 GL 4x4 Manual - R639,990 2.4 GLS 4x2 Auto - R679,990 2.4 GLS 4x4 Manual - R739,990 2.4 GLS 4x4 Auto - R759,990 2.4 Xtreme 4x2 Auto - R769,990 2.4 Athlete 4x2 Auto - R779,990 2.4 Xtreme 4x4 Auto - R849,990 2.4 Athlete 4x4 Auto - R859,990 2.4 Edition 46 4x4 Auto - R889,990 Powering them is an updated 2.4-litre diesel engine with variable geometry turbocharging, and in most versions it produces 135kW at 3,500rpm and 430Nm from 2,250rpm. The 150kW/470Nm flagship engine that’s offered overseas doesn’t feature in the local line-up, at least not for now, although there are hints that the higher tuning might be offered eventually. Mitsubishi Motors South Africa promises the range will be refined going forward, with “Super High-Power performance and potential Ralliart-inspired” models.

Another curious development is that the GL versions are tuned to just 81kW and 200Nm, making it perhaps the most under-stressed diesel motor on the market. Front and rear suspension has been completely redesigned on the high-rider and 4x4 models, and the latter models feature Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system, with 4H that can be used at speeds of up to 100km/h. Finally, the new model boasts a larger load bin, albeit with lower cargo bed height, while the braked towing capacity is listed at 3.5 tonnes.

What features do you get in the new Triton? As mentioned there are 11 models to choose from, kicking off with the GL variants The new Triton GL single cab sticks to the workhorse script. Picture: Supplied The single cabs keep things old-school and workmanlike, with black bumpers, steel wheels, vinyl seats, an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and manual air conditioning, while safety kit includes dual front airbags, driver’s knee airbag, traction control and ABS. The GL Double Cab sticks to the steelies but gains cloth seats as well as central locking, with rear tailgate lock, and black side steps.

Things start to get luxurious with the GLS specification, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather seat trim, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, electric adjustment for the front seats, parking sensors and auto windscreen wipers, among other additions. 2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS. Picture: Supplied The GLS 4WD version, furthermore, gains seven drive modes, electronic-off-road assistance, hill descent control, trailer stability assist, Active Yaw Control and a rear differential lock. Above the GLS you’ll find three special edition models that were created specifically for South African customers.

The Triton Athlete features black 17-inch mag wheels with Dunlop AT5 tyres, fender flares, rear sports bar, door handle protectors and the obligatory Athlete decals. The Triton 46 Edition, marking the Triton’s 46th anniversary internationally, has 18-inch wheels, black canopy, roof rack, rubberised load bin, kitchen and table, nudge bar and an under-bumper tow bar. Clients can also opt for a Raw Suspension kit that raises the ground clearance by 40mm. Mitsubishi Triton Extreme Edition. Picture: Supplied Finally we have the Triton Xtreme Edition, which has 17-inch mag wheels with Dunlop AT5 tyres, wheel arch and side door mouldings, side window deflectors and a rubberised load bin.

And if none of these editions suit your exact needs, the new Triton is offered with a wide range of dealer-approved accessories. As for after-sales back-up, the new bakkie model is sold with a five-year warranty with unrestricted mileage, as well as a service plan that’s good for five years or 90,000km. Watch this space for our driving impressions soon.