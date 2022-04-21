Bold new Opel Mokka is here: South African pricing and specs announced

Cape Town - The new Opel Mokka is a bold departure from its somewhat conservative predecessor in more ways than one. Not only does it sport an edgy new look, complete with Opel’s ‘Visor’ face that you’ll see on all future models, but it also makes the transition from the old General Motors architecture to its new owner Stellantis’s Common Modular Platform.

South Africans will get to choose between two models, the Mokka 1.2T Elegance that’s priced at R469 900 and the 1.2T GS Line that requires a stretch to R519 900. Both are powered by the familiar Peugeot-designed 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, as also found in the latest Opel Corsa. Paired with a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, the little motor produces produces 96kW and 230Nm. Granted, it has less power than its 1.4T predecessor, but keep in mind that the new Opel Mokka weighs up to 120kg less than its predecessor. The new model is 125mm shorter than before, although the wheelbase has grown by 2mm, and despite the shorter overhangs Opel claims to have achieved a similar load capacity of 350 litres.

The interior is just as radical a departure as its exterior design. In here you’ll find Opel’s new digital interior concept, in which a horizontally stretched instrument panel houses two widescreen displays. Thankfully Opel has still provided traditional buttons to allow you to control the most important functions without having to dig through menus. In terms of infotainment, the Elegance model is kitted out with a 7.0-inch IntelliLink infotainment system complete with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The GS Line derivative ups the ante with a 10-inch high-definition colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and embedded voice control as well as a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster. There are numerous other spec differences between the two grades.

Standard features in the Elegance include automatic climate control, heated front seats, multi-function steering wheel, auto headlights, cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, ESP stability control, six airbags and 17-inch black alloy wheels. Over and above all that the GS Line adds leather seat upholstery, with power adjustment for the driver’s seat, push-button start and a whole suite of additional driver assistance features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance. Both are sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

