Monaco - If your starting point is a vehicle that makes absolutely no sense, then you might as well crank it up to new levels of insanity, Confucius says, and that’s exactly the approach that Brabus has taken with its two new special editions, the Black Ops 800 and Shadow 800. Better hurry with that order as Brabus is planning to make just 10 of each.

The pair were unveiled 1245km apart, the Black Ops in Sylt Island in the North Sea and the Shadow in Monaco, and while they have their own distinctive design elements, both essentially have the same heart.

That takes the form of a modified version of Mercedes-AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8, which has been cranked up to 588kW and 1000Nm, up from the standard vehicle’s already lofty 430kW and 850Nm.

The result, out on the street, is a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds, making it 0.4s quicker than the regular G63, while the top speed remains electronically limited to 240km/h.

Also fitted is a Brabus stainless steel sports exhaust, which offers electronic sound management and a ‘Coming Home’ mode.

Both editions feature a Brabus Widestar widebody kit with flared fenders and 23-inch Brabus ‘Platinum Edition’ wheels, but there are a few cosmetic differences that set them apart outside and in.

Brabus Black Ops 800

This one comes with an all-black glossy paint finish, accompanied by subtle red elements on the body and wheels, to match the interior of the car, which is upholstered in a combination of dark gray leather combined with black elements and red cover stitching and piping.

Other garnishes include aluminium pedals, stainless steel scuff plates and bespoke ‘naked-carbon’ faceplates.

Brabus Shadow 800

The Shadow 800 was presented alongside the Brabus ‘Shadow Ops’ limited edition boat, with which it shares a Gunmetal Gray paint finish, while the SUV has contrasting glossy black fender extensions and front and rear trim elements. Certain elements such as the grille and bonnet scoop are finished in ‘naked-carbon’.

Inside, this one is set apart by a black, light grey and red leather upholstery combination, with the centre section quilted, and the A-pillars are trimmed in Alcantara.

Both vehicles are sold with a three-year/100 000km Brabus Tuning Warranty.

IOL Motoring



