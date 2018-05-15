Bottrop, Germany - Brabus conversions are something that you’d more readily associate with those burbling, rip-snorting V8 AMG models, but the well-renowned German tuner hasn’t been able to resist all the X-Class hype of late, and so here we have this mean-looking Brabus bakkie. Sadly the canvas used here was the Nissan-powered X 250d rather the upcoming X-Class V6 TDI - although Brabus assures us that it is working on a package for the V6.

Nonetheless, the 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel has been beefed up slightly, with a plug-and-play electronic upgrade raising outputs by 15kW and 60Nm to a total of 155kW and 510Nm, which does at least put it into contention with the 157kW/500Nm Ford Ranger Raptor .

As you’d expect, Brabus is also offering an exterior body kit, complete with a bolder front bumper and grille, 20-inch Monoblock alloys, additional LED lights and a Brabus quad-exhaust system.

Interior options include bespoke Brabus leather upholstery “in any desired colour”, stainless steel scuff plates and aluminium pedals.

IOL Motoring



