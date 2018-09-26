Monaco - Mercedes-AMG’s versions of that blocky icon called the G-Class are already quite off the wall by SUV standards, to put it mildly. And yet Brabus, as the German tuner has proven it does best, has taken a vehicle that's already rather insane and made it even crazier.

Meet the Brabus 700 Widestar.

Let’s start with the engine. AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8, which produces 430kW and 850Nm in standard G63 guise, has been tuned up to 515kW and 950Nm, largely through new mapping for injection and ignition and a moderate increase in turbo boost pressure.

Zero to 100km/h now comes up in 4.3 seconds, 0.1s quicker than before, and the top speed is limited to 240km/h to protect the tyres.

The G63’s rumble is sorted out by a sports exhaust with actively controlled flaps and has a “Coming Home” mode for those wanting to keep the peace with the neighbours.

More imposing looks are another given with an upgrade such as this, and here we’re talking about a Brabus ‘Widestar’ widebody kit, complete with flared wheel arches, illuminated running boards, a redesigned front bumper and mammoth 23-inch wheels wearing 305/35 ‘tekkies’.

Two-tone Brabus premium leather appointments mark out the cabin, which can be decked out in a wide range of colours as well as distinctive wood and carbon inlays.