Bottrop, Germany - Brabus is giving the previous generation G-Class a brutal sendoff of the kind we’ve come to expect from the German tuner. Described by its maker as an “exclusive off-road supercar” the Brabus 700 4x4² "one of 10" Final Edition leaves no guesswork on how many will be built.

But let’s get to the good stuff.

The exclusive edition rides on 22-inch wheels, wearing Pirelli Scorpion ART off-road rubber, which, together with a heavily modified suspension and portal axles, gives the SUV a true monster truck stance - complete with 600mm of ground clearance.

The Brabus suspension system features height-adjustable struts that can be altered via the Touch Control panel in the cabin.

Making mincemeat of any off-road obstacle is one thing, but you can trek through the bush at great speed too thanks to a perked-up 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8. The Brabus performance upgrade raises outputs to 515kW and 960Nm (up from the standard G63’s 420kW and 760Nm), which allegedly gets the big beast from zero to 100km/h in five seconds flat. The off-road tyres limit the top speed to 210km/h however.

Engine upgrades, apart from the usual mapping mods, include new Brabus-designed turbochargers with larger compressor units, a modified cooling system and 75mm-wide downpipes. Buyers will however have to pay extra for the Brabus stainless steel sports exhaust system with adjustable flaps.

Stand-out styling features - apart from those monstrous rims - come in the form of larger fender flares and roof spoiler, both made from carbon, as well as a tailor-made “fine” leather interior that can be customised to the owner’s desire.

