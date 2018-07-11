Molshein, France - Do you like life in the fast lane? Then start saving up for the Bugatti Divo, the French firm’s latest hyper car. It’s named after Albert Divo, the French racing driver who won the famous Targa Florio race on a mountainous circuit in Sicily for Bugatti twice in the late 1920s. Based on the requirements for such a race, the Bugatti Divo will be light and nimble and capable of producing enormous downforce and g-forces.

The car will reportedly use the Bugatti Chiron’s chassis and 1103kW 8-litre turbo engine, but wrap a lighter and more aerodynamically extreme body around it. What the French beast will look like remains a closely-guarded secret - Bugatti has only provided a teaser picture of its embroidered badge - but all will be revealed when the car makes its world debut at Monterey Car Week in California, USA on August 24.

Bugatti's Divo will reportedly be based on the Chiron (pictured) but with more extreme aerodynamics.

“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

“With the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world,” the Bugatti President continues. “With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way.”

The Divo is being made in a limited series of only 40 vehicles and it will cost €5 million (R78.6-million) - about twice the price of the Chiron. We did say you needed to start saving ...