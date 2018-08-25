Monterey, California - Bugatti has ripped the covers off its highly anticipated, and lusted after, Divo hypercar and as expected it sports a beefed up exterior design that won’t have it mistaken for your ‘regular’ Chiron. And exclusive it is - Bugatti will build no more than 40 Divos, at 5 million euro (a cool R82.5-million) apiece, and they’ve all been sold.

The Divo is powered by the same 8-litre W16 engine that does service in the Chiron, and Bugatti saw no need to improve upon its 1103kW and 1600Nm outputs as this exclusive project is all about improving control.

“The Divo is made for corners,” says Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.

“The Divo has significantly higher performance in terms of lateral acceleration, agility and cornering.”

It achieves this through a 35kg weight reduction, sportier suspension and some elaborate aerodynamic modifications. These include, among other measures, a flow-optimised roof, redesigned diffuser as well as wider front and rear spoilers, the latter being adjustable and also capable of serving as an air brake.

Boasting 90kg more downforce than the Chiron, as well as higher lateral acceleration of 1.6g, the new beast is said to be eight seconds faster around the Nardò handling circuit in southern Italy.

Increasing the camber to optimise cornering prowess has however necessitated reducing the electronically limited top speed from 420km/h to 380km/h.

“To date, a modern Bugatti has represented a perfect balance between high performance, straight-line dynamics and luxurious comfort. Within our possibilities, we have shifted the balance in the case of the Divo further towards lateral acceleration, agility and cornering,” Winkelmann enthused.

The Divo was named after French racing driver Albert Divo, who twice won the legendary Targa Florio in Sicily at the wheel of a Bugatti Type 35 B.

IOL Motoring



