Caddy-rivalling Mercedes-Benz Citan revealed, will spawn T-Class

STUTTGART - The new-generation Mercedes-Benz Citan has been unveiled, and like its predecessor the new van is based on the Renault Kangoo through the same Alliance ties that saw the creation of the ill-fated X-Class bakkie. Customers are no doubt a bit more forgiving at the lower end of the commercial market and thus the Mercedes-Benz Citan has a place in the world as a direct rival to vehicles like the Volkswagen Caddy. The new Citan that you see here will be available in Panel Van and passenger-carrying Tourer versions, and the German carmaker is also planning a more luxurious spin-off called the T-Class as well as an electric variant.

For now the Mercedes-Benz Citan is being launched in just one length, 4489mm with a 2716mm wheelbase, and the company says it’s more spacious than its predecessor, with the Panel Van offering a load compartment length of 3.05 metres. Mercedes is planning to launch longer-wheelbase variants at a later date. Diesel models offer a payload of around 750kg. The vehicle is available with up to two sliding doors and the Panel Van is fitted with asymmetrical dual rear doors, which are also an option on the Touring. Customers in Europe can choose from five engine variants. On the diesel front, there’s a 1.5-litre turbo unit offered in 55kW/230Nm, 70kW/260Nm and 85kW/270Nm guises, while the 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine can be ordered with 75kW/200Nm or 96kW/240Nm. Claimed combined fuel consumption is between 5.4 and 5.8 l/100km in the case of the diesels and 7.1 to 7.2 l/100km for the petrol models.