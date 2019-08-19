Carmel, California - California based electric supercar maker Drako Motors has whipped the covers off its swoopy new saloon, which it claims is the world’s most powerful GT car. With a power output of 900kW, and combined wheel torque amounting to 8800Nm, the new Drako GTE is sure to provide astounding performance, and although no acceleration figures have been bandied about as yet, we’d be surprised if it took more than three seconds to get from 0-100km/h.

But rather than rivalling Tesla with this new model, which is based on the defunct Fisker Karma, Drako is targeting a more exclusive clientele here, with plans to produce just 25 units, at a base price $1.25 million apiece - which is around R19m in our money.

The GTE has an electric motor at each wheel, allowing for individual wheel control through what it claims are industry leading torque vectoring algorithms developed on the Nürburgring. They use numerous variables to proactively adjust positive and negative torque on each wheel over one thousand times per second.

Unlike humbler electric sedans, the GTE was designed to be a “driver-focused supercar” and comes complete with Öhlins suspension, carbon ceramic Brembo brakes and huge 21-inch wheels.

Four console mounted switches allow the driver to adjust the powertrain and chassis characteristics to their driving mood and there are also ‘Race’ and ‘Track’ modes in place, among the six pre-selectable driving modes.

Even the cooling system has been purpose designed for track driving, with three oversized radiators positioned at the front to ensure that overheating does not inhibit lap times.

Despite its supercar-inspired exterior design, the GTE was designed to “comfortably accommodate” four occupants and their luggage. All seats are upholstered in a combination of hand stitched leather and alcantara, and buyers have a wide range of colours, materials and finishes to choose from.

At $1.25m, you’d expect nothing less.

