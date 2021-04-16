Calling all off-road enthusiasts: it’s your last chance to own this Dakar legend

JOHANNESBURG - Mitsubishi Motors South Africa, which introduced the latest version of the Pajero Sport in September 2017 and followed it up with upgrades in 2019 and 2020, has launched the Pajero “Legend 100” Club. This marks the release of the last 100 Special Edition versions of the iconic SUV in its current iteration. ONLY 100 PAJEROS LEFT IN SOUTH AFRICA “We are down to the last 100 units and we celebrating it with the Pajero ‘Legend 100’ Club, which will find new lucky homes in 2021, proving the popularity of the car that built up an unequalled Dakar record which still stands today,” says Nic Campbell, general manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa. These exclusive limited models stand out thanks to a unique Pajero “Legend 100” badge and each owner receives a certificate of membership to the club.

WHAT YOU GET: MITSUBISHI Pajero “Legend 100”

ENGINE

The model in the Pajero line-up that receives “Legend 100” certification is the 3.2-litre DI-DC Auto in short-wheelbase (3-door) and long-wheelbase (five-door) configuration.

Its DOHC Intercooled Turbo Diesel with Common Rail Direct Injection sports 140kW at 3800rpm and 441Nm at 2000rpm. Mitsubishi says these vehicles boast consumption figures of 9.5l/100km (10.7l/100km for the LWB version) in the combined cycle, giving owners a range of around 730km on a single tank of fuel.

SAFETY TECHNOLOGY

The Pajero “Legend 100” range also boasts several safety features as standard and is built according to Mitsubishi Motors’ Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body construction standards.

These include no fewer than six airbags and Isofix child seat anchor points, side-impact protection bars, active stability and traction control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist system, rear park distance control and a rear-view camera.

BESPOKE TREATMENT

You get a striking chrome radiator grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps and big bumper design, integrated fog lamps and LED daytime running lamps. High Intensity discharge headlamps supply optimal night visibility, providing a wider view and brighter illumination. Automatic headlamp levelling is suited to traversing steep inclines or when heavily laden or towing.

“The Pajero “Legend 100” is as luxurious inside as it is rugged outside,” adds Campbell. The roomy cabin, with adjustable seating for up to seven adults, boasts versatile space that can be configured to maximise passenger or cargo space to suit everyday needs, he says.

If you need flexibility in your life, the vehicle’s second-row seats can be generously reclined for a more relaxed ride or be folded forward. The third-row seats comfortably accommodate two extra people or can also be easily folded away to create a bigger, wide and flat storage space.

DRIVING MODES

The Super Select II 4WD system used in the Pajero “Legend 100”provides four driving modes: 2WD High Range, 4WD and 4WD High and Low Range with locked centre differential. An easy-to-operate four-wheel-drive selector dial allows switching between 2WD and 4WD on the move at speeds up to 100km/h.

Its interior is a far cry from the terrain it conquers. Ergonomically designed, leather-wrapped controls and high-contrast meters, combined with flexible seating and plentiful storage, said to offer families everything they need, wherever they go.

The vehicle’s multi-information display provides all the information you’ll ever need, even a compass barometer and altimeter. Fully automatic air conditioning with rear controls provides comfort for every occupant.

THUMPING AUDIO SYSTEM

The Pajero “Legend 100” audio system consists of an 860-watt high power AMP and 12 speakers, including tweeters, woofers and sub-woofers. It’s said to offer crystal-clear sound typically reserved for only the finest of home theatres. Campbell says this multichannel audio system uses speakers placed throughout the vehicle for optimal sound balance, giving complete music enjoyment everywhere you go.

DAKAR DNA RUNS DEEP

The Pajero in all its forms over the years has arguably cemented Mitsubishi Motors as a top-class manufacturer of Sports Utility Vehicles, starting back in 1985 when a Pajero in the hands of French Dakar Legend Stéphane Peterhansel clinched the first of 12 Dakar victories in the original car.

Before this win, however, the original Mitsubishi Pajero planted its roots in the world’s longest and toughest motorsport event in 1983, when three Mitsubishi Pajeros participated in their first Dakar Rally from Paris in France and eventually finished in Dakar.

WARRANTY AND SERVICE

If you buy a “Legend 100”, rest assured as it comes with a three-year/100 000km manufacturer’s warranty and a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan with 10 000km service intervals.

PRICES

Pajero 3-door 3.2DI-D Legend Limited Edition 100 (SWB) – R779 995

Pajero 5-door 3.2DI-D Legend Limited Edition 100 (LWB) – R869 995

IOL MOTORING