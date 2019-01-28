Autenzell, Germany - G-Power is renowned for its beastly BMW conversions and the German tuner’s latest creation is no exception. Its new package for the BMW M850i xDrive is not just for those who don’t want to wait for the yet-to-be-revealed M8, but for those who want something that’s (almost certainly) even brawnier than the upcoming flagship.

We don’t know exactly how powerful the M8 will be in the end, BMW only stating that its twin-turbo V8 shared with the M5 will produce “more than” 440kW. The M5, for the record, puts out 441kW in standard guise, with the Competition model pushing 460kW.

But that’s not even close to the numbers G-Power is claiming for its M850i: 493kW and 890Nm, up from the standard car’s 390kW/750Nm, and good enough for a 3.1 second 0-100km/h sprint, according to the tuner, which is a 0.6s improvement.

Pay a little extra and G-Power will also raise the top speed to 320km/h.

The increased outputs come as a result of various hardware and software mods, including a set of stainless steel downpipes and 200-cell sports catalytic converters. These reduce the thermal load and allow the motor to exhale more freely. The tuner also ensures that the engine protection and diagnostic functions are maintained.

The visual mods are subtle, and include gloss black grille treatment and a set of 21-inch Hurricane RR double-spoke forged wheels.

IOL Motoring



