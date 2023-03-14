Chery going premium with new Omoda brand, launching in South Africa soon

Johannesburg – Chery has already captivated the lower end of the South African SUV market, with its Tiggo models currently selling up a storm, but now the Chinese carmaker wants to move into a more premium space with its Omoda brand. The sub-brand was introduced at an event held in Joburg on Monday, and its first product, the Omoda C5, is set to be launched locally in mid-April. Unfortunately no pricing was disclosed at the event, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out just how competitive it really is.

The Omoda C5’s exterior styling is certainly edgy, with its “diamond matrix” grille that flows into the lights and its wedge-shaped roofline that takes its inspiration from the coupé. The striking exterior panels are formed around Chery’s T1X platform, and the vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 147kW and 290Nm. Inside the fully digitised cockpit you’ll find two 10.25-inch (26cm) screens integrated into a single unit, and there’s also wireless charging, an ambient lighting system that promises near-infinite colour combinations and switchgear that Chery refers to as “intelligent and interactive”.

The Chinese carmaker is remaining tight-lipped about the rest of the specifications, but the C5 certainly appears to be a modern and luxurious offering. Omoda “showcases what can be done when a brand is not hindered by legacy technology or design” said Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager of Chery SA. “Every aspect of this range of products, from vehicle design, performance, technology and driving pleasure, has been designed from a clean slate and will truly surprise and delight South African motorists.”

The Omoda products will be sold through 30 selected dealers that cover all major metros and cities. The Omoda brand has also created what it calls an “O-Universe” for customers, who will gain access to O-Fashion, O-Life, O-Lab and the O-Club. “In South Africa, as in other countries that have introduced Omoda, we have employed an entirely new team with new ideas to build the Omoda brand and community. Nothing is off the table, and anything goes, as long as our Omoda customers feel the benefit,” Liu said.