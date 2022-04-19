Chery Tiggo 7 Pro arriving soon: Initial SA details announced

Johannesburg - Following the successful introduction of the compact Tiggo 4 Pro and seven-seat Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is set to arrive in South Africa imminently, the Chinese importer has confirmed. Slotting between the aforementioned Tiggo 4 and 8 models, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is slightly larger than the highly successful Toyota Corolla Cross and given how Chery has priced its other two entrants so far you can almost certainly expect a highly competitive price tag.

Official pricing and specifications will be released nearer to launch. For the record, the Tiggo 4 Pro currently starts at R274 900 while the Tiggo 8 retails from R496 900. Although pricing is still a secret, Chery South Africa has released some information about the newcomer. Power will come from a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 108kW and 210Nm, Chery says. The motor is paired with a CVT gearbox with nine ‘steps’ that simulate traditional ratios.

In terms of features, customers can look forward to items like a digital instrument cluster, full HD infotainment system and a digitally operated climate control system, Chery SA says. Also on the menu is a 360-degree camera, Chery Voice Command system and omnidirectional airbags. It appears that South Africa will be getting the facelifted version of the Tiggo 7 Pro, which has already been launched in Brazil. The first shipment of Chery Tiggo 7 Pro units is already en route to South Africa and customer deliveries should commence in the next few weeks, says Chery South Africa Executive Deputy General Manager Tony Liu.

“Chery is a much-loved brand in many countries that have a similar buying profile, road network and infrastructure as South Africa. For instance, in Russia, the model has been so successful that it has become one of the most popular SUVs in its class,” Liu said. Stay tuned for more information on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in the coming month. IOL Motoring