Chinese brand LDV confirms South African line-up, including Fortuner rival

The Chinese invasion of South Africa’s motor industry is far from over and the latest to join the fray is the LDV brand, which has already proven popular in Australia. LDV, which is owned by Chinese automotive giant SAIC, is set to launch in May and the importer has announced that a full range of passenger and commercial vehicles will be offered locally.

First to appear will be the T60 double cab bakkie range, which is essentially an internal combustion version of the Maxus T90 electric double cab that was announced locally in late 2023. Read more about the T60 and the LDV brand here. The LDV T60 double cab will be the first vehicle to reach South Africa. Second out the starting blocks will be the new-generation D90 SUV, which is a body-on-frame SUV that’s set to go up against bakkie-based wagons like the Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner, and perhaps even the Prado given that the Chinese contender is more than five metres long. LDV has confirmed that the D90 will be sold with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine in South Africa, good for 160kW and paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and intelligent all-terrain response system. 4x4 versions will have up to three diff locks, the importer confirmed.

This diesel motor is likely to power the T60 bakkie as well, as it does in the Australian versions. The LDV D90 is based on the Chinese market Maxus Lingdi. LDV says the D90 will boast the company’s most modern infotainment technology to date, and buyers can also look forward to a JBL-tuned sound system. Also on the cards for South African introduction is the ultra-luxurious G90 MPV, which features quilted leather upholstery, individually adjustable seats for seven or eight occupants, an oversized panoramic sunroof and multi-screen infotainment system that stretches across the entire dashboard.

LDV will also offer a full range of commercial vans for South Africa, including the popular one-tonne G10+ Delivery Van that’s powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. LDV G10 Van Despite being a working van, the G10+ will come with automatic transmission, smartphone connectivity and a reverse camera. “If our experience in countries like Australia is anything to go by, then South African customers will love the performance, durability and support that LDV products and our dealer network offers,” said Ockert Conradie, General Manager of LDV South Africa.