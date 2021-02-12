Citroen C3 Aircross gets an angry new face, revised tech for 2021

PARIS - Citroen’s quirky looking C3 Aircross has been given a facelift for 2021, and in addition to the new and somewhat angrier look, the compact SUV gains more personalisation options and upgraded cabin tech.

The C3 Aircross was launched in South Africa when the Citroen brand returned to our shores in late 2019, and it’s likely that the updated version will reach our shores before year-end.

What’s new for 2021?

On the outside, the C3 Aircross receives a more aggro looking face, complete with a fresh double-decker headlight design and a new mesh grille that extends across the bumper. There are also new colours, including Voltaic Blue and Khaki Grey, and in total European customers can choose from 70 possible exterior combinations. These include three roof colour options in the form of white, black or body colour.

Moving inside, the revised C3 Aircross is available with Citroen’s new ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, first introduced on the C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross. These seats have unique padding and distinctive Citroen stitching that aims for a “soft and cosy” look and feel. Occupants can also look forward to a new central console featuring a large storage space at the rear that can be accessed by both the front and rear passengers, and closed with a sliding shutter.