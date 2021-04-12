Citroen C5 X revealed as quirky new midsize crossover

PARIS - With saloon sales on a constant downward spiral, Citroen has reinvented its C5 as a quirky-looking crossover vehicle, which the company says blends the “elegance of a saloon, the versatility of an estate and the commanding presence of an SUV.”

Now called the C5 X, the new brand flagship also ushers in a new Advanced Comfort active suspension system which aims to recreate that ‘Magic Carpet’ ride which older Citroens like the original DS were famous for. Offering drivers a choice of three modes, the suspension control system enhances the effectiveness of the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions by either softening or sharpening the set-up, depending on the driving conditions.

And because seats are another big factor when it comes to comfort, the new C5 X also introduces Advanced Comfort seats that have special padding that works like a mattress topper.

On the tech front, the newcomer boasts an Extended Head Up Display system with a large-scale, full colour projection onto the windscreen that Citroen says is a first step towards augmented reality. It also comes with Citroen’s most advanced infotainment system to date, featuring a tablet-inspired 30.4cm high-definition touchscreen with advanced voice recognition.

As for driver assistance features, the C5’s Highway Driver Assist system combines Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Keeping Assist to allow for ‘Level 2’ semi-autonomous driving.