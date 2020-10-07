Crossland gets Opel’s new ‘visor’ face in midlife update

RUSSELSHEIM, GERMANY - The Crossland was one of the first Opel models to move over to Peugeot underpinnings, even before the latter purchased the German brand, and now the compact SUV is going to be one of the first Opels to receive the brand’s new face.

First introduced on the second-generation Mokka SUV, the new ‘Visor’ face extends in one single sweep across the front of the vehicle, and it’s set to become a hallmark of all Opel models during the 2020s.

Although the facelifted model is easily distinguishable at the front, the rear styling upgrades are more subtle but they do include fresh dark-tinted taillights and there’s now a high-gloss black tailgate surface on models with the black roof option. Rounding off the external changes are a range of 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, available in silver, high-gloss black and bi-colour.

Opel has also added a sporty trim grade to the line-up, called the GS Line+, and featuring black wheel and roof colouring, red accents and AGR-certified ergonomic seats.

On the dynamic front, Opel has developed new springs and dampers for the front and rear suspension systems, while also upgrading the steering. There’s also a new IntelliGrip adaptive traction control system that offers five modes, including Mud and Sand assistance functions.