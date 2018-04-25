Beijing - Previously the most conservative member of the Lexus family, the all-new Lexus ES sedan has inherited some of its siblings’ more daring design cues. Revealed at the Beijing show on Wednesday, the new ES is due to go on sale in South Africa later this year, with final details and pricing to be confirmed closer to the time.

Unlike the rest of the Lexus saloon line-up, the ES is a front-driven saloon, the latest one joining the 2018 Camry on a version of Toyota’s new TNGA modular platform, with Lexus claiming significant improvements in torsional stiffness. The new Lexus is longer, lower and wider than before, with a sportier sloping roofline to match.

And just in case you didn’t realise it has a far sportier attitude than before, the ES is also available in F Sport guise for the first time, complete with adjustable damping and standard 19-inch rims.

Beneath the bonnet is a more powerful (as in 225kW) 3.5-litre normally aspirated V6 petrol engine, mated to a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. A more frugal option comes in the form of an ES 300h hybrid model that mates an Atkinson cycle 2.4-litre four to an electric motor for a system output of 160kW.

New safety kit includes a daytime cyclist detection system forming part of the car’s comprehensive Pre-Collision system.

Interior materials are grade-specific, with standard versions getting more elegant Matte Bamboo and Linear Espresso wood trimmings, while the F Sport getsHadori aluminium trim with fluctuating wave patterns that give it a 3D appearance. This, says Lexus, was inspired by the making of a traditional Japanese sword.

The brand’s most conservative sedan has certainly found its mojo.

IOL Motoring



