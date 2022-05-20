Daring Vision AMG concept gives us a peek at the performance arm’s future

Affalterbach - Hot on the heels of Mercedes-Benz announcing a more upmarket future (which you can read about here) its performance arm has given us a glimpse into its own future. The Vision AMG concept car was designed to make an emotional statement from every angle, and who are we to argue? With its star-shaped headlights, low-slung silhouette, broad shoulders and outrageous Kamm tail, the new show car is certainly radical.

Story continues below Advertisement

But it's far more than just an aesthetic exercise. Beneath its skin is a brand new dedicated platform called AMG.EA, which will underpin the performance brand’s future all-electric performance models. The Vision AMG’s new architecture as well as its drivetrain components and high-voltage battery were all developed entirely from scratch. Powering the concept car is an innovative Axial Flux Motor developed by Mercedes subsidiary YASA. Featuring a lightweight and compact design, the electric motor is said to offer substantially more power than conventional electric motors.

Just how much power is not known at this stage as Mercedes-AMG is remaining tight-lipped about the specifics. “AMG is reinventing itself. As was once the case with our founding fathers, there has been an amazing feeling of new beginnings here in Affalterbach for quite some time now,” says Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer. “The course has been well and truly set for an electrified future, and we’ve set the bar high. That’s because our customers expect something very special from all-electric cars.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz Group design chief Gorden Wagener says the concept’s daring design shows what future electrified AMG models could look like. “With its contrasting modern surfacing and radical proportions, this car showcases the next design step, building on the Vision EQXX and moving further towards performance luxury,” Wagener said. “The seamless flow of beautifully formed surfaces and the monolithic sculpture complete the powerful aesthetic of the Vision AMG. The result is an electric supercar, a style icon that stimulates desire – and that’s exactly what sets a luxury sports car apart.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The show car’s design is very much centred towards aerodynamic efficiency, something that’s particularly evident in the long rear overhang with its sharply-angled Kamm tail, which incorporates an active rear spoiler. It remains to be seen just how closely Mercedes-AMG’s future electric models will resemble this concept car. But one thing’s for sure, the performance division wants to shake things up at the top end of the electric car market. Are you worried, Tesla? IOL Motoring