ROSSLYN, PRETORIA - DATSUN HAS launched 'new' GO and GO+ models (although they might still look like the old cars from the outside). The company's aim is to provide personal mobility and freedom to go-getters looking for a means to achieve their dreams.





“Our new Datsun GO and GO+ represent a new experience for consumers. With its fresh looks, modern features and advanced technologies, the new Datsun vehicles are made for progressive, ambitious customers with a sense of style,” says Nissan South Africa Marketing Director, Kabelo Rabotho.





NEW FEATURES

The new Datsun GO and GO+ feature exterior and interior upgrades that aim to give the vehicles a sharper, more up-to-date appearance. To this end, the GO and GO+ now have a redesigned front grille and bumpers (front and rear) and 14-inch alloy wheels.





However, the new GO and GO+ models are powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 50kW at 5000rpm and 104Nm at 4000rpm - paired with a five-speed manual transmission.





STANDARD specification includes colour-coded electric side mirrors, reverse parking sensors, intermittent wipers (welcome to the 21st century), central locking, an immobiliser, ABS, driver and passenger airbags, and retractable (thank goodness) seatbelts.





LUX models get added daytime running lights, a rear wiper with washer and body colour door handles.





Inside, the new GO and GO+ now boast Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity (as standard during the launch period), Bluetooth and a USB port, a glove box lid, front and rear power windows, electric power steering, and redesigned seats for the driver and front passenger.





The LUX grade GO models also have an independent tachometer and a silver finish on the aircon dial, vent and door handles.





PRICING AND OWNERSHIP

The new Datsun GO and GO+ models are said to offer impressive fuel efficiency with a claimed combined consumption of 5.2l/100km. A handy benefit considering the rising cost of fuel in SA. All models also come with a standard three-year/100 000km warranty and an optional Service Plan that can be bolted on to your offer to purchase. In addition, buyers will receive one year's worth of car insurance with the purchase of a GO or GO+.





PRICES

Datsun GO Mid Spec R144 500

Datsun GO Lux Spec R165 500

Datsun GO+ 7-seater Mid R154 200

Datsun GO+ 7-seater Lux R175 900

Datsun GO+ Panel Van R155 200