Nantucket, Massachusetts - What happens when you put 6.3-litres of Detroit muscle into a Chelsea tractor? One of the meanest Defenders around, that’s for sure, but there’s actually more to this ‘Spectre’ conversion by US tuner Himalaya. But let’s start with the good stuff. Shoved under the hood is a 6.3-litre V8 LS3 Corvette engine, rated at 391kW and 671Nm. No performance figures are provided, but it should at least run with the less powerful Ford F150 Raptor - on and off the beaten track.

To that end, Himalaya has kitted the Defender out with 37-inch Toyo off-road tyres, a lift kit with Fox Performance shocks and Extreme Currie Hi-Flex suspension. This in addition to the obligatory extended arches and a beefier front bumper incorporating a winch, front and rear skid plates and LED off-road lighting.

The US specialist has done a proper job inside too, even modernising it with an Alpine Halo touchscreein infotainment system with Apple CarPlay compatibility.

It also gets a partially redesigned dashboard that matches the custom Ruskin Leather Recaro seats, as well as a Momo steering wheel.

This surely qualifies as one of the better makeovers of the discontinued Land Rover Defender.

Meanwhile fans are cautiously awaiting the new-generation Defender , which is set to be revealed this year, and go on sale in 2020. Little is know about its mechanical composition, but disguised prototypes have revealed that it will at least have a boxy design.

IOL Motoring



