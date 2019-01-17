The all-new, 522kW Mustang Shelby GT500, which is the most powerful production Ford in history, stands alongside the new Ford Explorer ST. The Explorer SUV has been given a complete redesign for 2020 and now sits on a rear-drive platform. Picture: Carlos Osorio / AP Photo.
What makes you think Toyota's President Akio Toyoda was excited to present the reincarnated Supra. The new sports car is based on the BMW Z4 and powered by a 250kW straight-six motor. Picture: Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters.
Fernando Alonso also joined the Supra festivities. Picture: Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters.
Enough torque to pull a truck stop. Ram's new heavy-duty range is available with a 6.7-litre Cummins turbodiesel that produces 1355Nm. Picture: Rebecca Cook / Reuters.
Meet the future. The Nissan IMs concept car is an autonomous, battery-powered sedan with some SUV inspiration. Picture: Brendan McDermid / Reuters.
The Lexus LC Convertible concept foretells and open-top version of the Japanese grand tourer. Picture: Paul Sancya / AP Photo.
The new Kia Telluride is an eight-seat SUV aimed at the American market. Picture: David Guralnick / Detroit News via AP.
The Infiniti QX concept car shows where the Japanese luxury brand is heading. Picture: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters.
Subaru's WRX STI S209 is a limited edition for the US market, sporting a 254kW 2.5-litre turbo engine and too many mods to mention. Picture: Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters.
The new North American spec Volkswagen Passat made its debut at the show. Picture: Paul Sancya / AP Photo.
Japan's BMW M4 fighter, the Lexus RCF, was perked up with a facelift and a new Track Edition (pictured) just in time for Detroit, while its normally aspirated V8 now produces 352kW. Picture: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters.
Volvo XC90 with a Yankee accent? The XT6 is Cadillac's new luxury SUV. Picture: Paul Sancya / AP Photo.
Jae Johnson uses a "Honda Lens" equipped with augmented reality for information on the Honda Passport SUV. Picture: Rebecca Cook / Reuters.
Showgoers can view the Ford bakkie display from above using the "Ford Scramble Net". Picture: Rebecca Cook / Reuters.
The GAC Entranze concept. Picture: Tony Ding / AP Photo.
Detroit - It could be argued that the 2019 Detroit Motor Show took something of a sabbatical from modern motor industry obsessions like electrification, autonomy and mobility, given how many of this year’s show stars were big, bold sports cars, trucks and SUVs propelled the old fashioned way.

While many manufacturers skipped Motown this year, the American and Asian OEMs were out in full force fighting for the spotlight. 

No doubt the most eagerly anticipated of them all was the reincarnated Toyota Supra, which has provoked its fair share of love-hate reactions since its revealing, by virtue of its being closely based on the BMW Z4.

Yet it was the Americans that piled on the most power and metal, in the form of Shelby’s 522kW GT500 and Ram’s 1355Nm heavy-duty pick-up, while Kia applied for a passport to the American SUV market with its eight-seat Telluride.

The Detroit show was not devoid of futuristic electric cars that drive themselves, however, with concepts from Nissan and its Infiniti division paving the way for a cleaner future.

IOL Motoring