Detroit - It could be argued that the 2019 Detroit Motor Show took something of a sabbatical from modern motor industry obsessions like electrification, autonomy and mobility, given how many of this year’s show stars were big, bold sports cars, trucks and SUVs propelled the old fashioned way. While many manufacturers skipped Motown this year, the American and Asian OEMs were out in full force fighting for the spotlight.

No doubt the most eagerly anticipated of them all was the reincarnated Toyota Supra , which has provoked its fair share of love-hate reactions since its revealing, by virtue of its being closely based on the BMW Z4.

Yet it was the Americans that piled on the most power and metal, in the form of Shelby’s 522kW GT500 and Ram’s 1355Nm heavy-duty pick-up, while Kia applied for a passport to the American SUV market with its eight-seat Telluride .

The Detroit show was not devoid of futuristic electric cars that drive themselves, however, with concepts from Nissan and its Infiniti division paving the way for a cleaner future.

IOL Motoring



