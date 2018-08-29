Sunderland, England - Just as it is with regular cars and SUVs, black trim is becoming a trendy thing in the bakkie world. Just look at the latest crop of special editions from Toyota , Isuzu and Mitsubishi to name a few - where we see the shiny chrome exterior bits making way for meaner looking black trim, and it’s a similar story inside.

With that in mind, Nissan South Africa would do well to consider something like the N-Guard special edition Navara that’s just been launched in the UK.

Just as we’ve seen in that aforementioned batch of rival bakkies, the N-Guard gets a new black finish for the grille, light surrounds, wheels, mirrors, door handles and roof rails.

Did we mention the new side decals? You can keep your Raptor stickers.

The exterior paint doesn’t have to be black though - Nissan is offering Twilight Grey and Storm White as alternatives.

The black theme is mirrored inside with restyled leather and cloth seats with yellow accents that are mirrored on the door trim and floor mats.

No word yet on whether something like this will be offered in South Africa.

IOL Motoring



