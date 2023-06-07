DRIVEN: 4 things you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz GLC

By: Mpho Mahlangu Cape Town – The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a staple for the Stuttgart-based automaker and the proof is in the pudding, with over 2.6 million sales registered worldwide since its first introduction.

We recently attended the launch of the all-new SUV in gloomy Cape Town, and these are four cool things that we loved about the popular luxury SUV. Attractive exterior styling There are no two ways about it. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is an extremely good-looking vehicle. Standout features that we loved included the redesigned front grille which on the AMG Line model boasts a Mercedes-Benz pattern. Flanking the grille is a set of LED headlamps which connect to the grille directly. DIGITAL LIGHT units are available optionally.

The rear boasts two-section taillights which have a 3D look to them. Our only gripe would be the fake twin chrome tailpipes. Standard on AMG Line models are body-coloured wheel arches however the running-boards which we quite like along with the Night Package are available as optional extras. Overall, owners of the current C-class model will see many similarities between their luxury sedans and the larger, more practical GLC SUV. Safety and technology The Mercedes-Benz GLC features a boat load of safety and technology features which have been increased and further improved in their functionality.

Some of the highlight advanced safety features include Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, Active Stop & Go Assist, Active Brake Assist with vehicle, bike and pedestrian detection, and Evasive Steering Assist with bicycle, pedestrian, and vehicle detection to mention a few. The GLC may also be optioned with a feature called Parking Package with Memory Parking Assist, and what this does is essentially remember the driver’s parking route at their workplace or home. Once the vehicle recognises the environment, it will then proceed to park itself at the saved parking bay. This would be particularly helpful to individuals who find themselves regularly parking in tight spaces. Practicality

On the practicality front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC now enjoys bigger dimensions, measuring 4 716mm in length, a wider track width which now measures 1 627mm at the front, 1 640mm at the rear, and the overall vehicle width remaining the same at 1 890mm. What this all translates to is a cabin which is spacious at the front and rear. Leg and head room behind an average heighted adult is impressive to say the least. It goes without saying that passengers will be most comfortable during long road trips then. Storage in the cabin is also impressive, with plenty of it found in the centre console, arm rest and door bins. The boot capacity has been increased to 620L, which should ideally make for sufficient space for a family travelling to their holiday destination. Comprehensive standard specification

Mercedes-Benz South Africa representatives were proud to announce at the launch event the extensive list of standard specification in the new GLC. Some of our highlights include Adaptive High Beam Assist, ambient lighting, smartphone integration, heated front seats, wireless charging pad for smartphones, Active Lane Keeping Assist, extended MBUX features, keyless start, parking package and a tyre pressure monitor to mention a few. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz say that the GLC now features R250 000 worth of features as standard which would have been options in the predecessor. On the topic of pricing, the Mercedes-Benz GLC range kicks off at R1 211 220 for the GLC 220d 4Matic. The more powerful GLC 300d 4Matic will set you back R1 410 194 with the GLC 300 4Matic priced from R1 328 500.