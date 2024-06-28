DRIVEN: Facelifted Opel Corsa is a refined and well-packaged hatch

The current-generation Opel Corsa has been on sale for several years and as expected, it has now received a mid-life cycle refresh. The Opel Corsa nameplate has been around for 40 years, with six generations of the model launched in that time. That’s evidence enough to prove that the Corsa has been popular, more so in South Africa where it holds much history, especially in Corsa Lite guise.

The most notable change is found in the front in the form of the new distinctive Vizor front end which is reminiscent of that found in the Mokka. The Vizor front end consists of a single, smooth panel which is flanked by LED headlights. The smooth panel also acts as a housing for the advanced driver and safety assistance aids that the Corsa offers. Also on offer in the refreshed model are new 16-inch black alloy wheels, for Lite and Edition models, a black roof, black badging, and black ‘Corsa’ lettering for GS Line models. The latter is further differentiated by two-tone diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels. All models are available as standard with LED headlights however Edition and GS Line models also include fog lights as standard fitment. New infotainment features inside. Picture: Supplied. Inside, the Opel Corsa benefits from an upgraded infotainment system which includes the new Opel Pure Panel. Edition and GS Line models boast the fitment of a new 10-inch Intellilink infotainment touchscreen which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Entry level Corsa Lite models feature a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster whereas the latter models boast a larger 7-inch display. Rounding up the improvements is a new steering wheel design and new front heated seats for GS Line variants. Prospective owners can also look forward to a host of standard equipment which includes front and rear electric windows, air conditioning and active lane keep assist. Edition models will further benefit from the fitment of front and rear parking sensors, side blind zone alert and traffic sign recognition. Range-topping GS Line models will boast automatic climate control, an electric parking brake, heated front seats and leatherette upholstery. In terms of engine line ups, two will be on offer: a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine producing 74kW will be used in the Corsa Lite and Edition models, whereas the GS Line model will employ the same engine in a different state of tune, delivering 96kW in this application.

We drove the range-topping model at launch, and it drove just as well as the pre-facelifted model did, boasting impressive refinement and comfort levels with an engaging driving experience thanks to the power outputs. The range-topping GS line has a 96kW turbo engine. Picture: Supplied. Paired to an automatic transmission, the Opel Corsa changes up and down the cogs well and doesn’t induce anxiety when overtaking manoeuvres are required. Its small, compact size also means that it’s easy to navigate in and around town, along with ease of parking in tight spaces. Speaking of, a reverse camera with guidelines is on offer however the quality of the camera isn’t something to write home about. Our launch route from Johannesburg saw us driving north to Pretoria where we visited the Stellantis parts distribution warehouse for a tour of the facility.

There was also a briefing where Stellantis launched a new customer care promise that will commit to offering a five year/100 000km warranty for every Stellantis passenger vehicle sold, significant investments in the dealer network, the consolidation of parts distribution into one centre, a steadfast commitment to customer service and a promise to dispatch a security detail on request for any roadside assistance situation. Stellantis went on to share that they guarantee mobility for a customer whose vehicle is forced to remain at a Stellantis dealership workshop should an Original Equipment part or diagnostic not be available within 48 hours, customers will be offered a courtesy vehicle. Should collision or major repairs be performed by an approved supplier, customers receive a guarantee for mobility by Stellantis should the repairer be waiting for original equipment parts or technical assistance beyond 30 days. The commitment also guarantees that any repaired vehicle will receive a quality check certificate to ensure that manufacturer standards have been met.