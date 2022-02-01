DRIVEN: Hyundai Staria Multicab blurs the lines between work and play

Johannesburg - Mixing business and pleasure is not always such a good thing, but this new “space age” entrant from South Korea could certainly be an exception. The new Hyundai Staria Multicab has been launched in South Africa and, let me tell you, it elevates the usually humble “commercial van” to new heights of comfort and refinement. The idea of a panel van with a second row of seats is nothing new, and it usually hits the sweet spot for businesses that need to haul personnel and cargo. But the ones we’ve seen so far have been rather basic, and reluctant to shrug off their commercial van vibes. This is where the Hyundai Staria Multicab stands apart and with its impressive spec and refinement, it’s perhaps as much a leisure vehicle as it is a commercial van.

Hyundai SA says the the Multicab will appeal to mountain bikers and camping enthusiasts and judging by the supplied pictures of the vehicle, surfers might find it rather groovy too. But when you need to get down to business this space age van is a really impressive commercial vehicle too, with a payload of 1 074kg and a load volume capacity of 2 890 litres, making it a lot more capacious than the double cab bakkies that Hyundai is hoping to steal sales from. The load area is fully partitioned and it is accessed via twin barn-style doors. The new Staria derivative doesn’t come cheap, however, with a list price of R759 900. For that money, it does come with a whole lot of features though. Automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging pad, auto headlights, six airbags, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are all part of the deal, as is a digital instrument cluster an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse camera.

Step inside the cabin and you don’t feel like you’re in a commercial vehicle as the surfaces and trimmings all befit a higher-end vehicle, while the seats are upholstered in grey synthetic leather that look the part. Hit the road and it’s hard to fault the overall driving experience. Although the back end is leaf-sprung (to enable heavier loads), the ride quality is comfortable and overall bump absorption is decent, although as you’d expect the tail does bounce a little over larger speed bumps. Performance comes from the latest version of Hyundai’s 2.2-litre VGT turbodiesel engine and in this guise it puts out 130kW and an impressive 430Nm. I wouldn’t go as far as calling it brisk, but the performance it offers is very decent and the big van can overtake rather comfortably, at least with the two-person load that we experienced on the Gauteng launch. Overall the Hyundai Staria Multicab is easy and comfortable to drive, for its size, and overall refinement and comfort levels go well beyond what you’d normally expect in a load-hauling van.

If you can’t fit all your gear in the generous load compartment, the Multicab is rated to tow a braked trailer weighing up to 2 500kg (750kg unbraked). The vehicle is available in four exterior colours – Creamy White, Graphite Grey, Moonlight Blue and Shimmering Silver – but regardless of which one you choose, the Staria is sure to stand out in a crowd. Hyundai admits that the vehicle was designed to resemble a space ship, hence its name, and its design is truly refreshing in a sea of “same old” vans. The Hyundai Staria Multicab joins the Staria MPV variants that were launched in November last year, which offer seating for between seven and 11 occupants depending on the model. Hyundai is also planning to launch a pure panel van variant of the Staria this year, which will presumably be cheaper than the Multicab.