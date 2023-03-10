DRIVEN: New BMW X1 is all grown up and better for it

Launch Review: 2023 BMW X1, by Justin Jacobs Johannesburg - Compact crossovers are the in thing right now. There is no denying the fact that if you, as an auto maker, want to survive in the mainstream market, you need a crossover.

Now, some say that BMW defined what a true Sports Activity Vehicle was with the introduction of the X5. That might be true but it was Nissan who introduced us to the crossover, the Qashqai. BMW however decided to make the crossover premium and in doing so created the X1. I drove the latest model to see what this popular offering is all about. The BMW X1 has been around for quite some time and in that time has done wonders for the German brand. In total, well over 2 million X1 models have been sold on the global market. Here in South Africa the X1 has garnered much admiration. To be honest though the car always came across as a bit soft in my personal opinion. It didn’t appeal to me in terms of its visual appearance. It was a car that I mostly forgot existed. That is until now. Okay, so BMW has been introducing some great-looking cars lately. Oh, wait, that's not right. Questionably designed cars seems more appropriate. That said, I have noticed that the designers of their X Series vehicles don’t share notes with the other designers because the X series cars are indeed looking quite good. The iX is still out for debate but this X1 for example is really attractive.

It has all those big SUV design elements that I like in a compact package. At first glance, this third generation BMW X1's exterior design is sleek and stylish, with clean lines and a distinctive front grille. The upright front end of the new BMW X1 gives it a much greater sense of presence, with slim LED headlights. I also quite like the larger, almost square BMW kidney grille and the X-shaped lines that radiate out to the sides. The body is also slightly larger than previous models. This new third-generation BMW X1 is marginally larger than the outgoing model, growing by 53mm in length, 24mm in width, and 44mm in height. The LED headlights and tail-lights add to the car's modern look while also improving visibility and safety on the road. When viewed from the rear, the slim tailgate window, horizontal lines, striking LED lights and flared wheel arches produce the typical BMW look. All model variants come as standard with 18-inch light-alloy wheels as fitted on xLine and M Sport cars, although these models are also available with 19-inch and – in a first for the BMW X1 – 20‑inch wheels.

Once I got into the new BMW X1 I noticed that the vehicle offers a somewhat raised seating position which I like. The key elements of the cabin’s redesign are the slender instrument panel, the BMW Curved Display, the “floating” armrest with integral control panel and the smartphone tray with indirect illumination at the front of the centre console. It is worth noting that the latest iDrive system is rotary dial free, meaning that all inputs are now done with your natural stylus, aka your fingers. The system is easy to use but takes a bit of time to familiarise with. Thankfully wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available. This has created an uncluttered look and feel as well as enhanced storage space. I also found the wireless charger location to be a very clever addition. Your phone can rest upright against the pad, removing the need for a flat tray. The charging pad is also quite large to accommodate today’s massive smartphones. Very clever BMW.

As for the rest of the cabin, well, it feels premium, looks premium and offers plenty of head and legroom. This X1, as mentioned, is larger than before and the benefits can be felt, especially for rear passengers. Boot capacity can be increased from 540 to a maximum of 1 600 litres. BMW will be offering the X1 with two engines, a petrol and a diesel. The petrol unit might have an 18i badge on the back but it is in fact a 1.5-litre, 115 kW/230Nm three-cylinder engine while the BMW X1 sDrive18d features a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre turbodiesel. The output from this unit is 110kW but the 360Nm and after driving them both, the diesel is the preferred engine in my opinion. Both motors send power to the front wheels via a 7-speed steptronic automatic gearbox.

Out on the road the BMW X1 is a treat to drive. Sure the 20-inch rims do a good job in highlighting our poor road maintenance and dodging massive potholes becomes a necessity. As for the suspension, well I found it to be compliant. Look, it is no X7 but it balances fun handling with everyday usability. When it comes to safety, the X1 features all the modern must have gadgets. Standard features include cruise control with brake function and the front-collision warning system. The Parking Assistant, including Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant, also forms part of the standard equipment roster. Overall I think the new BMW X1 looks really good. It is aggressive, prominent and unmistakable. It looks modern, neat and more like an SUV than a compact crossover. The ride is good, the engines are enthusiastic - the diesel is a winner for me - and the overall package is what you expect from BMW.

It does however carry a bit of a premium price tag but what doesn’t these days? Have you seen the price of petrol lately? BMW X1 Pricing (March 2023) X1 sDrive18i xLine - R753 045.40