DRIVEN: New Honda BR-V is a winning recipe, well, almost

2022 Honda BR-V Launch Review, By: Justin Jacobs Cape Town: Let’s face it, if you are a motor manufacturer and you want to catch the attention of the buying public then you better have an SUV or Crossover in every segment in every shape and size. Honda has taken the decision to change the appearance of its popular BR-V so that it fits the visual requirements of the SUV customer. I got behind the wheel of the latest BR-V to see what it’s all about.

The original Honda BR-V was a seven-seater people mover that was given a few “rugged” visual elements to enhance its SUV appeal. While the vehicle did garner some form of popularity, I suspect it was mostly due to its practicality. The new model looks like a compact SUV because that’s exactly what it is. Built in a brand-new factory in Indonesia, the new BR-V brings not only a needed styling update but a host of new technology, standard features and even more interior space. From a design perspective, the Honda BR-V follows the brand's new visually appealing design language. The BR-V has a somewhat graceful and elegant design yet, it imparts a sense of toughness.

The body is now 35mm longer and 45mm wider, offering generous amounts of space for occupants in all three rows. I particularly like the front design, which features chrome detailing that runs above the new, more aggressive grille into the headlights. Step inside and there is a distinctive upgrade when compared to the previous model in terms of design and quality. One of the things I noticed was the uncluttered interior. Designers have created a neat place, with the infotainment screen and climate control taking up most of the central space on the fascia. Fitted as standard on all models is a brand new 7.0-inch touch-screen system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Comfort and Elegance models gain an integrated reverse-parking camera for added convenience.

Rear passengers benefit from a host of power outlets as well as their own climate-control functions. While on the topic of the rear, the BR-V remains incredibly practical. The vehicle offers greatly enhanced leg and shoulder room for second- and third-row passengers. The rearmost seats have a 50/50 split and the second row a 60/40 split, allowing for a variety of practical seating and cargo configurations. With all seats in position, seven occupants can be seated comfortably, while providing a usable amount of luggage space. The third-row seats can be folded down if more luggage-carrying capacity is required, while flexibility to transport large and bulky items is provided through the ability to also fold down the second row of seats. Safety has also been substantially improved thanks to the inclusion of Honda Sensing. With this feature, drivers can expect safety items such as Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Watch Camera and Adaptive Cruise Control, just to name a few.

Now onto my main concern with some of the new Honda vehicles – the engine. While Honda is known for reliability and efficiency, it is also known for supplying some of the most successful Formula 1 teams with engines. It makes really fast motorbikes and boat motors, heck, it builds aircraft. Remember the NSX, the Honda Type-R? Some of the best driver’s cars made. Well, unfortunately, only two of the above-mentioned things have made it into the BR-V – reliability and efficiency. If you drive the BR-V with its 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine that develops 89kW and 145Nm of torque conservatively, it will respond with like. It’s great for plodding about busy city streets and seems to be happy between 80 and 100km/h.

Unfortunately, there is not enough torque to deal with the size and weight of the car and a quick overtaking manoeuvre for example. Show it an incline and the CVT screams away to try to maintain speed. I found that one would use more throttle to compensate for its rapid loss of speed and in doing so, out goes the efficiency. Honda, do something about your engine! The cars are brilliant in every other aspect. They look great, they offer comfortable rides, they are practical, spacious and have a sense of quality others in the segment can't match. There is a strong dealer network and the brand has a history in SA, it’s just that 1.5-litre, as reliable as it may be, is frustrating. Now, this is just my opinion. For someone who hasn't driven a turbocharged competitor, or someone getting out of the previous model into this, then the motor may be more than adequate. I just feel that Honda would attract more buyers if the drivetrain was a bit more suited to 2022 driving requirements.

Rant over, the BR-V is a top-notch little SUV. There have been improvements made under the skin and they can be felt. The ratio of higher tensile strength steel used on the new model has increased by 24%, resulting in reduced weight, improved safety performance and greater body rigidity. Significant improvements have also been made to the NVH performance to minimise the intrusion of engine and road noise. VERDICT Overall, the Honda BR-V is worth consideration. However, the Chinese competition, with their more powerful engines and somewhat sportier designs, seem to be taking a quite bit of attention within the segment. That said, the Honda brand has heritage that has been earned over the years. It’s a winning recipe, well, almost.

Honda BR-V Pricing (September 2022) 1.5 Trend manual – R379 900 1.5 Comfort manual – R409 900