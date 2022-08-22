DRIVEN: New Jeep Grand Cherokee L is large and luxurious and there’s a lot to like about it

Johannesburg - The outgoing Jeep Grand Cherokee range didn’t age too badly in our opinion, but after 11 years on the market it was time for it to move aside. Its replacement comes in the form of the new Grand Cherokee L that you see here. As was the case with the international launch, the long-wheelbase version, which now seats up to seven occupants, is being launched first in South Africa. Although the new standard-wheelbase version is in the planning for our market, it won’t arrive this year, Jeep says.

Jeep is offering the new Grand Cherokee L in three flavours, with the Limited kicking things off at R1 299 900, the midrange Overland coming in at R1 479 900 and the Summit Reserve listed at R1 679 900. All are powered by the familiar 3.6-litre V6 pentastar normally aspirated engine, which produces 210kW and 344Nm. The engine is paired with an eight speed automatic gearbox. The engine and gearbox deliver silky-smooth, albeit somewhat leisurely acceleration at altitude. The V6 engine has to contend with over 2.2 tons worth of Jeep, and while most owners will probably find performance to be adequate at best, we feel a turbocharged engine would have given this vehicle the edge.

Overland and Summit Reserve models come with Jeep’s new Quadra-Lift air suspension system as standard, which allows owners to lift the vehicles to a ground clearance of up to 277mm. We got to sample the mid-spec Overland model on a wide variety of tar and dirt surfaces. While it did feel a little unsettled on one badly rutted section that we encountered, possibly due to the standard 20-inch alloy wheels, the vehicle felt supremely comfortable on the better-quality sealed dirt road surfaces as well as the tar sections. All models feature four-wheel drive with a transfer case and Selec-Terrain driving modes, but the Summit Reserve gets the fancier Quadra-Drive II system with electronically limited slip differential.

More practical than before, with seating for seven With a wheelbase that has grown by 176mm versus the previous model, it’s safe to say that the new Grand Cherokee L is quite a lot more spacious and imposing than the current model. It also offers seven seats for the first time, although the flagship Summit Reserve model has a more luxurious six-seat configuration with individual middle-row seats. After crawling to the third row in the mid-spec Overland model that we sampled on the launch, I was impressed by the amount of legroom on offer and this can also be expanded by moving the middle chairs forward. As a further bonus, the second and third row seats can be folded electronically in the Overland and Summit Reserve models, while an electronic tailgate is standard on all models. Even with all three rows in place the boot is surprisingly big, offering around 400 litres. That might not be quite enough for a lengthy family holiday with seven up, but it is certainly enough for a few sports bags or a large shopping spree.

Classier cockpit, with a few niggles Moving to the cockpit area it becomes immediately evident that Jeep has put considerable effort into making this product appear more upscale. The dashboard has a stylish design and with up to 30cm worth of screen real estate, it looks more modern too and there are up to 12 USB ports scattered throughout the cabin. All models ship with a Uconnect 5 infotainment system, and from Overland upwards you get a larger 10.1” central screen and a 10.25” display for the front passenger. But while cabin quality has for the most part improved, there were a few iffy bits. The faux wood inlays, for instance, sound hollow when you tap them, and in two different press vehicles we noticed that the lower centre console panel had been chafed by the sharp edges of the central screen where they intersect. These are not necessarily deal breakers though.

Oh, and did we mention that the new Grand Cherokee L is extremely well stocked with standard features? Even the base Limited model is reasonably well endowed. The seats are upholstered in Capri leather, offering power adjustment for the front seats, with memory function for the driver and there’s heating for the first two rows as well as the steering wheel. Those buying the base model can also expect a nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, ambient LED lighting, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Active Lane Management, Auto Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and much more. But things get properly luxurious when we move up to the Overland, which gains ventilated seats upholstered in Nappa leather as well as a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, head-up display system, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, and the aforementioned front passenger screen. But things get even better when you settle into the six-seat Summit Reserve, which has massaging front chairs upholstered in Palermo and Nappa leather. Also distinguishing the top model is a suede headliner, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging and illuminated door sills, among many other additions.