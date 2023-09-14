DRIVEN: New Lexus RX takes its hybrid game to the next level

By: Colin Windell With five model derivatives – almost mimicking the fact the Lexus RX is now into its fifth generation – and four powertrains, the luxury SUV covers pretty much all the bases in this segment of the market.

The new generation, which is evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, provides a mix of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid – again re-emphasising Toyota is taking a more holistic view of carbon reduction than some, but keeping its options open and recognising some world markets may not be immediately suited to a switch to pure electric power. In terms of looks, the front now gets a ‘spindle body’ where the signature spindle grille is integrated into the entire front of the car. The net result is it remains instantly recognisable as a Lexus but is slightly less ‘in-your-face’ than the outgoing model. Or, as Lexus describes it: “Next Chapter design has taken the spindle shape from the signature Lexus grille which morphs into the new ‘sinewy’ body, integrating the shape into the entire front of the vehicle, creating a ‘killer whale’ profile.”

The front track is wider by 15mm and, although the new RX has the same overall length as the outgoing model, the bonnet has been elongated, with the A-pillar moved further back and the wheelbase has been extended by 60mm. Standard across the range are 21-inch wheels. At the rear is a shorter overhang, wider track (+45 mm) and the rear combination lights are set in a light bar that spans the width of the car and wraps around the corners. F Sport models feature a unique front bumper, multi-spoke, black gloss aluminium wheels, an exclusive mesh pattern for the grille and six-piston brake callipers are standard.

What makes it move is the mix of powertrains with the flagship RX450h+ (launching late this year) being a plug-in hybrid electric that, says Glenn Crompton: Vice President of Lexus Marketing: “... will truly set the cat amongst the pigeons. The RX 450h+, the very first plug-in hybrid electric RX is a true game changer in terms of the Lexus electrification journey. For the South African market with its ever-present electricity supply woes and fledgling charging network, there is frankly no better option.” Limited pure electric range is achievable in the city with a battery that can be recharged using a charger or self-charging as with conventional hybrids. A homologated EV driving range of 65km (more than enough for an average daily commute) with all-electric driving is possible at speeds of up to 130km/h, but this figure is almost academic as once the battery charge is depleted, the vehicle switches seamlessly to its self-charging hybrid system, maintaining high fuel and emissions efficiency. CO2 emissions (combined cycle) fall below 29g/km with fuel economy (drive mode-dependent) pegged at an average of just 1.3 l/100km.

The RX’s plug-in hybrid system features a four-cylinder Atkinson cycle 2.5-litre hybrid engine (paired to the Lexus e-CVT system) and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 18.1 kWh capacity. An additional rear electric motor enables Lexus E-Four full-time all-wheel drive. Total output is 227kW, which enables 0-100 km/h acceleration in 6.5 seconds. Now let’s talk about the RX 500h

Featuring a turbo-charged 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission, integrated front motor and power control unit, hybrid battery and a compact rear e-axle, the 500h outputs 273kW with 550Nm of torque, for a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 6.2 seconds, with fuel consumption contained at 6.5 l/100 km. The front electric motor is positioned between the engine and the transmission (which has a clutch on both sides), and the hybrid control system automatically switches between parallel and EV modes according to the driving situation. The intelligent all-wheel drive system uses a separate electric motor and inverter to constantly balance the power and torque between the front and rear axles in any driving situation.

Driving the car on some twisty roads at the back of Camps Bay in Cape Town produced a couple of sensations – the first being the almost complete silence of the operation and the seemingly endless linear acceleration, while the other was just how capable the car is being hustled around tight corners and this, despite its size. Drive force is weighted towards the front axle (70:30 to 50:50) at the start of a turn, then more biased to the rear (50:50 to 20:80) when exiting the corner, giving good traction and maintaining stability. F-Sport Performance

The F Sport Performance gets an enhanced 2.4-litre turbo-charged HEV powertrain along with aluminium monoblock opposed six-piston brake calipers used for the front brakes to provide a linear and direct brake feel. Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) is also newly adopted to steer the rear wheels up to four degrees in the opposite or same direction as the front wheels, depending on vehicle speed. For those who like an engine sound, the 2.4-litre turbo-charged HEV also features Active Noise Control which eliminates the typical noise characteristics of the four-cylinder turbo-charged engine, providing a pleasant driving experience with a great Lexus sound.

RX 350h - the best all rounder? The new RX 350h has a 2.5-litre petrol drivetrain up front that provides 184kW and 0-100km/h acceleration in 7.9 seconds - this performance is comparable with the outgoing RX 450h, while at the same time producing lower emissions. Fuel economy is claimed at 5.4 l/100 km and is equipped with E-Four electric all-wheel drive as standard and the brief driving experience suggests this may be the best all-rounder in the revised range.

RX 350 - the pure petrol option The sole pure petrol model is also the most powerful and the new turbo four-cylinder generates 205kW and 430Nm of torque from 1,700 r/min and this is mated to a short-ratio eight-speed Direct Shift-8AT and electronically controlled full-time AWD that constantly varies the front-to-rear driving force distribution from 75:25 to 50:50 (depending on situation). The sprint from 0-100km/h is handled in 7.6 seconds, while an average fuel consumption of 8.7 l/100 km is achievable.

Lower weight, improved suspension A number of weight-saving measures have been implemented with the most notable being the change of the front wings from steel to aluminium – something that has also helped improve the car’s front/rear weight distribution. Suspension has also been tweaked and the rear now has a new multi-link set-up engineered for better lateral stability and handling higher levels of torque.

The Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), featured as standard across the range provides independent damping control at each wheel, contributing to a more comfortable ride on uneven surfaces, higher damping force when turning and flat ride stability. The sport-focused RX 500h F Sport is exclusively quipped with larger, 400mm diameter ventilated front discs and opposed six-piston aluminium monoblock callipers, Direct4 drive force control system and Dynamic Rear Steering or DRS). Cabin and standard equipment

The interior of the new RX is dominated by the 14-inch touchscreen in the centre of the console. Significantly, this is neatly crafted into the design and does not look like an aftermarket add-on. The RX has with the new e-latch electronic door release system – which first debuted on the NX – so the interior handles are moved lower down into the armrest. The list of standard equipment includes three-zone air conditioning, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, wireless charger, illuminated entry, Heads Up Display as well as seat heating and ventilation – and there is a long list of optional add-ons.

Despite the new model having a shorter rear overhang, cargo volume is upped to 612 litres with the rear seats in place. Standard safety systems include: Pre-Crash Safety (PCS) - if the system detects a driver looking away while driving, it warns the driver at an early stage. It can assist in collision avoidance and damage mitigation by securing the driver's reaction time. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with all-speed following function. When activated, the system alerts the driver and provides supportive control to ensure a safe margin. Lane Departure Alert (LDA) - If the system detects a driver looking away while driving, it activates an alert and lane departure control at an earlier time than usual. Abnormal driver condition response system - if the driver's posture is significantly compromised during Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) control, the system judges that it is difficult for the driver to continue driving and warns others by flashing hazard lamps, etc., as the vehicle gradually decelerates. The vehicle is designed to stop within the lane.

Lexus RX Pricing (September 2023) Lexus RX350 - R1,424,000 Lexus RX 350h - R1,458,300

Lexus RX 350h F Sport - R1,543,200 Lexus RX 500 F Sport - R1,684,300 Lexus RX 450h+ - TBC on release to dealer period (Nov. ’23)