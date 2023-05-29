DRIVEN: New Mercedes GLC impresses with its new style, tech and diesel engines

Launch Drive: Mercedes-Benz GLC Pretoria - The midsize SUV segment is hot property in our market these days, with manufacturers offering a variety of options. Many, if not all of them, are based on their sedan counterparts.

The BMW X3 is a 3 Series-based SUV, the Audi Q5 an A5-based SUV and the Mercedes-Benz GLC a relative of the C Class. The latter has just been brought into line with the new C Class, and we jetted off to the Western Cape to get behind the wheel. This C-Class-based SUV has, since its introduction, become the brand's best-selling passenger vehicle on a global scale, and the same can be said for our market. Mercedes aims to continue that success with this latest version. The new C-Class is a great looking car and Mercedes designers have carried that styling over to the new GLC. There is no mistaking this for anything other than a Mercedes. There is also function to its form – the new GLC offers aerodynamic improvements that have resulted in a minimal drag coefficient of only 0.29.

AMG Line models can be had with body-coloured wheel-arch liners and the Night package, of which both were fitted to the launch vehicles we drove. The running boards can be specified on any model. The GLC remains an attractive machine, now with a more modern design. The interior also impresses. Like the C-Class, the GLC features a cabin that is modern, packed with technology and visually appealing. The most notable feature in the cabin is the 30.2cm central display that rises from the middle console. The screen is slightly angled towards the driver, for improved visibility and operation. The graphics are impressive and, overall, the system is easy to use once you’re familiar with the functions.

The visual experience is further enhanced by the inclusion of a 31.2 cm, high-resolution LCD screen that replaces the traditional instrument binnacle in front of the driver. Here, you are able to customise your view with various layout options. Like the main screen, the graphics are the best in the business. Due to the enhanced technology and the versatility of the infotainment system, the facia is not riddled with buttons and everything, including the climate control, is handled via the screen. A standout for me, as a video-game player, is the augmented reality navigation that displays directional arrows on live image view when making use of the navigation system. This allows the driver and front passenger to see an overlay of navigation instructions directly on the central touch screen ahead.

Wireless smartphone connectivity is a plus, as is the wireless charging pad in the centre console. A variety of USB-C ports are also available. Mercedes-Benz South Africa will be offering revised equipment packages in order to simplify the optional extras. The new GLC has been loaded with a substantial amount of popular options based on what many customers seem to specify when purchasing a GLC. Mercedes-Benz will be offering three engine options for the latest GLC. These include two diesels and one petrol. At the launch, I was able to sample only the diesels as the petrol models were in transit. The diesel route should be the only consideration because they are just so brilliant. On offer is a 220d which develops 145kW and 440Nm of torque. Over our 200km route the motor sipped just 6.4l/100km and this included various driving modes and styles.

The bulk of my day was spent behind the wheel of the 300d. Like the 2.0-litre diesel in the 220d, the motor develops a fair bit more power. You can expect 198kW and 550Nm of torque. I managed an equally impressive 7.4l/100km. Both diesels make use of a smooth 9G-Tronic gearbox and 4Matic is standard across the range. What is also impressive is the fact that all the cars are fitted with a 48V mild hybrid system. This adds 17kW and 200Nm into the mix and helps reduce fuel usage. Out on the road, both cars performed well. The 220d, which I sampled, was fitted with the optional Airmatic suspension which can lift the car when the Off-Road mode is selected. Yes, the GLC is able to get its fancy wheels dirty. Apart from being a capable on-road performer, the GLC has various technologies that work with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system to enable it to venture off the tarmac.

Overall, the new GLC hasn’t changed the game, but what it has done is refine an appealing offer with more style, more technology and brilliant engines. While the price may be steep, one must take into consideration our dwindling rand and an economy that is struggling under pressure. Mercedes-Benz South Africa does offer various finance options which aim to assist buyers. Explore these in more detail when considering this GLC, which I highly recommend that you do. Mercedes-Benz GLC Pricing (May 2023)

GLC 220 d 4Matic - R1 211 220 GLC 300 d 4Matic - R1 410 194 GLC 300 4Matic - R1 328 500