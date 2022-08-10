DRIVEN: New Range Rover is possibly the most complete vehicle on the planet

Cape Town - Since its introduction in 1970 Land Rover’s Range Rover has always been associated with style, comfort and off-road ability. Now, 52 years later it’s still seen as the ultimate in luxury and despite five decades of refinement Land Rover has stuck to the core of what its original intention was, and unlike other models that have evolved over a similar time when you see it, you know it’s a Range Rover.

It’s grown considerably in size, like everything else on the road, from the impressive front grille, large bonnet, shoulder line and the boat tail rear end there’s no mistaking it for being a Rangy. There are three engine options available, these being a V8, 3.0-litre diesel and an electric hybrid. The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 uses two parallel twin-scroll turbos and produces a neck-wrenching 390kW and 750Nm of torque and gets the big hunk of steel to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds. The very smooth straight six turbo-diesel plant produces 257kW and 700Nm and is good for a 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds. The new Extended Range P510e electric hybrid combines Land Rover’s in line 375kW six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 106kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Land Rover claims 113km of electric power (probably about 80km with real world usage) and with instantaneous electric torque will speed to 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

They all use an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and twin speed transmission, which provide a set of low range gears for off-road driving. Again, Land Rover has stuck to the ethos of the Range Rover with its 4x4 ability that has the capability to drive even the most challenging routes, even though I doubt you’ll find any of them crawling through rocky trails covered with thorn trees. Inside there’s nothing loud or brash; it oozes subtle craftsmanship with quality stitched leather and just a hint of brushed aluminium in all the right places. Close inspection of the interior and all nooks and crannies shows no cost has been spared to ensure that only the best is good enough, even in hidden spaces.

As you would expect, everything is digital with smooth glass surfaces. The 13.1-inch curved floating screen with Pivi Pro infotainment technology dominates the dash and 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display behind the steering wheel allows you to select from a variety of configurations using the steering wheel controls, including a conventional analogue layout. Rear passengers have a new Rear Seat Entertainment system with adjustable 11.4-inch touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seats. Each passenger can view their favourite show independently via an HDMI port and using wi-fi hotspot capability allows smart TV entertainment.

The eight-inch Rear Seat Touchscreen Controller in the centre armrest allows you to select your most comfortable seating position. We got to test the V8 and diesel derivatives at the launch in the Western Cape, which saw us first sample the V8 in all its glorious thunder - although with it being a Range Rover there’s no fire and brimstone, just enough noise to show that it means business. Opening the door sees retractable side steps glide out, allowing you unfettered access to the plush interior. Our cars were fitted with the optional Power Assisted Doors which gently shut them once they’ve latched adding an extra sophisticated flair to an already classy package.

There’s no hysterics when pulling away with a heavy foot, just the large 23-inch tyres propelling you forward effortlessly. There’s enough growl inside the cabin from the tailpipes but as for the rest you could be sitting at home on a quiet evening with the Active Noise Cancellation system monitoring wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and then generating a cancelling signal played through the system’s 35 speakers. For an SUV the size of the Range Rover, it tackles bends and sharp corners with consummate ease, even at speed thanks to its rigid design and All-Wheel steering system. The electrically operated rear axle provides up to seven degrees of steering angle and at low speeds turns out-of-phase of the front wheels while at high speed it turns in phase with the front wheels.

The 3.0-litre diesel Range Rover is equally impressive and would be my choice if I was even remotely in that league. Power delivery is incredibly smooth and subtle without a hint of diesel clatter even on start-up. Floor it and it glides forward effortlessly hugging the tar with only a hint of wind noise around the side mirrors on a windy Cape morning. On a stretch of dirt road, it is after all an off-road vehicle, the Electronic Air Suspension (Dynamic Response Pro) and fully independent suspension with the first ever five-link rear axle and advanced air springs provide a ride of unsurpassed comfort. It was made even more pleasant with the back massage setting activated and the heated seats on a cold blustery morning.

There’s so much more that can be said about the New Range Rover and how Land Rover has thought about every little detail and if you take one or two exotic marques out of the equation, I firmly believe that it is currently the most complete vehicle on the planet. Range Rover Pricing (August 2022) D350 HSE Standard Wheelbase - R2 947 000

P530 HSE Standard Wheelbase - R3 117 000 D350 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase - R3 409 000 P530 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase - R3 579 000

P510e Autobiography Standard Wheelbase - R3 633 000 D350 First Edition Standard Wheelbase - R3 537 000 P530 First Edition Standard Wheelbase - R3 688 000

P510e First Edition Standard Wheelbase - R3 689 000 D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase - R3 494 000 P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase - R3 664 000

D350 First Edition Long Wheelbase - R3 621 000 P530 First Edition Long Wheelbase - R3 773 000 D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase 7-seats - R3 525 000

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase 7-seats - R3 695 000 D350 SV Standard Wheelbase - R3 973 000 P530 SV Standard Wheelbase - R4 038 000